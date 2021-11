Despite what the Toronto Maple Leafs’ rather poor record to start the season may suggest, the team has yet to face much objectively tough competition. Other than the Carolina Hurricanes, every team the Maple Leafs have played thus far either finds themselves sitting at the bottom of the standings, or has begun the year as a pleasant surprise overachieving against preseason expectations. That all changes this week starting tonight with a matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights followed up by games against Tampa Bay and Boston later in the week. These three teams have been some of the NHL’s best over the past few seasons, and despite some slow starts of their own for Tampa and Vegas, both are currently sitting on three game winning streaks to surge back into the conversation of the NHL’s elite.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO