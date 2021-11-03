CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More rain could be on the way for Northern California

By Jose Fabian, Kristina Werner
 9 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There is more rain on the way for California.

Commuters will see fog early Wednesday morning and it will clear out by mid-morning. Rain will then arrive overnight Wednesday and will most likely be gone by Thursday morning. There will also be rain Friday through Sunday but to the north.

California could see above-average precipitation next week if an incoming storm holds together. NWS Sacramento tweeted Tuesday afternoon that the Climate Prediction Center “has most of California in high chances of above normal precipitation for the November 7th-11th time frame.”

That storm would also bring more snow to parts of California.

FOX40

Sequoia National Park partially reopening after big fire

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Fire-scarred Sequoia National Park will partially reopen on Thursday, the park announced. The reopening will be limited to day-use only in part of the Foothills area, including the Foothills Visitor Center, Tunnel rock and some trails. Access to Giant Forest, Lodgepole and the General Sherman Tree will remain closed. […]
FOX40

Sacramento Metro Fire Capt. discusses emergency response after Astroworld concert

When the scope of the Astroworld tragedy grew exponentially, paramedics from the city of Houston had trouble communicating and coordinating responses with those private crews, according to reports from USA Today. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District Captain Parker Wilbourn joined Sonseeahray to discuss how the flow of vital information needed to save lives would work if […]
