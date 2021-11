Venus Williams has won 7 Slam titles out of 16 finals and a total of 83 finals played in the women's singles. She also won 14 Grand Slam women's doubles with younger sister Serena Williams and two in mixed doubles. In the decade 2000-2010 she is the player to have won the most at Wimbledon, with five wins out of eight finals (including four consecutive, from 2000 to 2003) and is one of the five tennis players (after Martina Navrátilová, Steffi Graf, Serena Williams and Billie Jean King, who, however, had two of her six wins at Wimbledon before 1968) to have won five or more in the Open Era.

TENNIS ・ 3 HOURS AGO