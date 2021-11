MERIDEN, Conn. — A dramatic crash which police say was caused by a pair of car thieves was caught by a car dash-camera on Friday. Meriden police that at approximately 12:47 p.m. a woman left her Audi running while she was dropping off her child at the Head Start school on Liberty Street. While she was inside, a gray Hyundai pulled up and an occupant got out of the Hyundai and entered the running Audi. Both vehicles recklessly fled from the area and followed each other to East Main Street, according to police.

MERIDEN, CT ・ 23 HOURS AGO