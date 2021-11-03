Puzzle exchange, book sale return to Baldwinsville Public Library

BALDWINSVILLE — Since the Baldwinsville Public Library reopened its doors, first for curbside service in May 2020 to inviting patrons back into the library in July 2020, we have considered your safety and convenience while bringing back the events you love.

This weekend, we will have a Book Sale in our community room. Come and shop for bestsellers, out-of-print and hard-to-find copies, informative nonfiction, and children’s selections; there is something for everyone. The sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. Sunday is half-price day!

Come and browse at B’ville, then head over to the Liverpool Public Library at 310 Tulip St. in Liverpool to visit their book sale. It will be in the Carman Community Room from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. They will have bags to fill for $5 each or five bags for $20.

Also, one of our beloved traditional events is coming back to Baldwinsville. The Puzzle Exchange that was so popular before the pandemic returns to our community room from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.

During the pandemic, many found puzzles to be a comfort while they were locked in their homes. Bring your gently used puzzles any time before the event or come in on Nov. 13 to add to the swap and/or choose ones that are new to you.

If you have any questions, contact the library at [email protected] or call 315-635-5631.