Watch: Joking Fabinho and Thiago in Liverpool training ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was delighted with victory over Champions League opponents Atletico Madrid. The Reds won 2-0 via goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane. Henderson later said: "Yeah, that was important for us. When we played them away we were 2-0 up and they got it back to 2-2, so we were quite wary of that and making sure that didn't happen again – manage the game properly, keep the ball, keep them running. Overall, pleasing. I thought we took the sting out of the game second half well and saw out the game well.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO