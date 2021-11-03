Watch: Joking Fabinho and Thiago in Liverpool training ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

It has been a long and difficult couple of months in a Manchester City shirt for Raheem Sterling, though the hope will be that this first goal since August represents a fresh start.After coming off the bench to add the third in this comfortable 4-1 win over Club Brugge, Sterling is now the fourth highest English scorer in Champions League history, his 22 goals behind only the tallies of Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard.Records like that are why Sterling believes he is more than just a bit-part player, but Pep Guardiola, of all people, does not doubt his...
