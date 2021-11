The first miscalculation by Democrats was their assumption that the 2020 results meant Americans were ready to embrace $3.5 trillion in social spending. Last year’s election wasn’t a victory for them; it was a warning bell. Yes, voters overwhelmingly supported Joe Biden over incumbent Donald Trump — by a 7 million-vote margin — but that was because Trump’s conduct was so repugnant that moderate Republicans felt driven primarily to get him out of the Oval Office.

