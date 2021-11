What the papers sayThe Telegraph reports Saul Niguez is prepared to see out the full duration of his season-long loan stay at Chelsea despite a lack of opportunities. The paper says the 26-year-old Spain midfielder is enjoying his time in England and has no plans to return to Atletico Madrid in January, even though he has featured in just two Premier League matches since joining the Blues at the end of the summer transfer window.Sacked Aston Villa boss Dean Smith may not have to wait long for another crack at the Premier League. The Telegraph says Norwich are interested in...

