EXCLUSIVE: Cara Delevingne Is Collaborating With the Karl Lagerfeld Brand

Karl Lagerfeld and Cara Delevingne had reason to get along so well, as two bundles of creative energy united in their love of fun, daring and each other.

That’s why the upcoming Cara Loves Karl Loves Cara collection, a collaboration between the fashion brand and Delevingne, is a poignant one for the English model, actress, singer, writer and activist.

“He believed in me when so many others didn’t, including myself. He was a visionary, a genius, but more than that, a dear friend,” Delevingne said. “One of the biggest lessons I learned from Karl was to be myself. To trust my instincts. To not conform. Hearing that from him changed the course of my life.”

She added that she is “honored to be able to partner with the only fashion house that carries Karl’s name and get the chance to make a personal contribution to his legacy. It’s been great to share my ideas with the creative team, have a say in the designs and just have some fun in the process.”

She will work with Karl Lagerfeld design director Hun Kim on the collection, focusing on “inclusive, gender-neutral pieces” and feature sustainable materials.

The collection is slated to launch in September 2022.

“This collaboration is inspired by the mutual love between Karl and Cara,” said Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive officer of Karl Lagerfeld , describing Delevingne as a member of the extended brand family.

He noted that the project would extend “beyond fashion and contain a strong emphasis on creative storytelling, genderless styles and sustainability” and be supported by an “innovative and holistic multichannel campaign.”

According to the house, Lagerfeld once described Delevingne as “the Charlie Chaplin of the fashion world. She’s a kind of genius, like a character out of a silent movie.”

The British model, who almost single-handedly launched a trend toward fuller eyebrows , has represented a host of fashion and beauty brands in advertising, including Rimmel, Tag Heuer, Puma, Saint Laurent, Fendi, Chanel, Balmain, Dior and A|X Armani Exchange. She has also designed collections for DKNY and Mulberry.

Delevingne made a move into acting with 2012’s “Anna Karenina,” going on to star in such films as “Suicide Squad” and “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” costarring Rihanna. Other film credits include “Paper Towns,” “The Face of an Angel,” “Her Smell” and “Life in a Year” opposite Jaden Smith.

She can be seen on Amazon Prime in the series “Carnival Row,” for which she also serves as an executive producer. Next up is a six-part documentary series for Hulu and BBC exploring sexual identity around the world.

Delevingne’s areas of advocacy include mental health issues, women’s rights, environmental conservation and LGBTQ causes.

She boasts 43.5 million followers on Instagram, where her mottos are “Embrace your weirdness” and “Stop labelling, start living.”

