NBA

Mitchell, Conley power Jazz past Sacramento 119-113

CharlotteObserver.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonovan Mitchell had a big third quarter and then turned to Mike Conley. He didn’t need to say a thing. “Don and I kind of have a nonverbal communication. He looks up at me with his hands on his knees and I’m like, ‘I’ll take the ball for a few possessions,‘”...

www.charlotteobserver.com

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Jazz hold off NBA champion Bucks in Conley's return

Mike Conley scored 20 points in his return to the lineup and Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points as the Utaz Jazz beat the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks 107-95 on Sunday. Mitchell scored 11 of his points in the fourth quarter as the Jazz never trailed. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with...
NBA
numberfire.com

Mike Conley (injury maintenance) ruled out for Jazz Saturday

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Conley is sitting out due to "right knee injury maintenance," which will hopefully keep the veteran fresh as the season rolls on. Jordan Clarkson or Joe Ingles could enter the starting lineup in Conley's stead.
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Offense Flounders Without Conley In Loss To Bulls

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz fell to the Chicago Bulls 107-99 to suffer their first loss of the season. Mike Conley missed the game as the veteran was resting on the front end of the team’s back-to-back games and struggled to find a rhythm offensively despite a 30 point outing from Donovan Mitchell.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz

The Sacramento Kings (3-3) play against the Utah Jazz (1-1) at Vivint Arena. Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Tuesday November 2, 2021. Sacramento Kings 113, Utah Jazz 119 (End Q4) No moral victories. Kings fought hard but dropped another winnable game. Defensive rebounding was atrocious and De’Aaron Fox’s struggles continue. – 11:37 PM.
NBA
ksl.com

Mitchell, Conley show off one of the league's best backcourts in win over Kings

SALT LAKE CITY — Quin Snyder can't think of a sport that Mike Conley wouldn't excel at. "He'd be a great cornerback, probably be a heckuva tennis player; I'm sure he's a good bowler, you can kind of pick a position on the baseball field I think," Snyder said. "It's not surprising that he's doing what he's doing."
NBA
wtmj.com

Mitchell helps Jazz win 107-95 as Bucks lose 3rd straight

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points and the Utah Jazz defeated the shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks 107-95 on Sunday to hand the defending NBA champions their third straight loss. Mike Conley added 20 points, Jordan Clarkson had 15 and Bojan Bogdanovic added 14 as Utah rebounded from its first loss of the season. Milwaukee has dropped three home games over the last five nights and has shot 27.5% (36 of 131) from 3-point range during that stretch. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
NBA
ksl.com

Jazz are taking the long view with Mike Conley this season

SALT LAKE CITY — Jared Butler used the word "hard" seven times in his four-minute postgame interview Saturday. It's hard to adjust to a new team. It's hard to know exactly what to do on the court. It's hard trying to run a system he hasn't yet mastered. It's hard...
NBA
kslsports.com

Utah Jazz Resting Mike Conley Against Chicago Bulls

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz listed Mike Conley as “OUT” for the team’s upcoming game against the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls are slated to host the Jazz on Saturday, October 30. Conley will miss the contest due to right knee injury maintenance. In addition to the veteran guard,...
NBA
#The Utah Jazz
Yardbarker

Here's What Mike Conley Tweeted After The Utah Jazz Beat The Sacramento Kings

Mike Conley and the Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. View the original article to see embedded media. Mike Conley and the Utah Jazz picked up their sixth win of the season when they beat the Sacramento Kings 119-113 on Tuesday evening in Utah. On Wednesday, Conley posted...
NBA
kslsports.com

Gobert Dunks Alley-Oop From Mitchell During Jazz/Bulls Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert connected for an alley-oop dunk against the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls hosted the Jazz at the United Center on Saturday, October 30. With 6:42 left in the third quarter, Mitchell floated a pass above the rim to a...
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Guard Donovan Mitchell Bursts For Mini-Run Against Bucks

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell flipped a switch for a personal mini-run during the middle of the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks hosted the Jazz on Sunday, October 31. From the 4:49 mark to the 3:36 remaining in the third quarter, Mitchell took...
NBA
Sactown Royalty

Kings fall apart in final minutes once again, lose to the Utah Jazz 119-113

The Sacramento Kings continued what has been a theme for them during the early season in their 119-113 loss to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. They battled and rallied, keeping it a close game for most of the night, until the final minutes when they just couldn’t execute down the stretch.
NBA
kslsports.com

Mike Conley Beats Buzzer With Three During Jazz/Hawks Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Mike Conley beat the buzzer with a three-pointer at the close of the opening quarter of Utah’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks hosted the Jazz at State Farm Arena on Thursday, November 4. As the final seconds of the first quarter were...
NBA
Salt Lake Tribune

The Triple Team: Brilliant backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley power Jazz to win over Kings

Three thoughts on the Utah Jazz’s 119-113 win over the Sacramento Kings from Salt Lake Tribune Jazz beat writer Andy Larsen. Man, Donovan Mitchell was good tonight: 36 points, eight rebounds, six assists, better defensive effort when he was on the floor. He played with energy, he played through injury, he played with the crowd. He attacked at the right times, and deferred at the right times. And even though it wasn’t his best shooting night, he still led the Jazz to a win.
NBA
kingsherald.com

Jazz 119, Kings 113: Kings come up short in tough battle in Utah

I find the state of Kings fandom right now lies in two camps. You can lament over the first three losses in realization that they were winnable games that slipped through the Kings' fingers and be deeply concerned about the sub-superstar starts from De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton. Or, you can be hopeful for this season given that the Kings have been able to pull out a 0.500 (3-3) start despite slow starts from their leading stars. I'm not here to judge - I don't blame anyone for feeling either way. I'm personally choosing to remain in the hopeful camp for now, mostly because as a lifetime Kings fan, I'm not sure how long it will exist as the season goes on. So, for now, I choose to be hopeful while it's still an option!
NBA
Yardbarker

Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted Before The Jazz Beat The Kings

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. View the original article to see embedded media. The Utah Jazz improved to 6-1 on Tuesday evening when they defeated the Sacramento Kings 119-113 in Utah. Before the game, All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell sent out a...
NBA
kslsports.com

Donovan Mitchell Questionable For Jazz Road Trip Opener Against Hawks

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced on Wednesday afternoon that Donovan Mitchell is questionable and five other players were listed on the injury report. The Jazz begin a three-game road trip on Thursday in Atlanta to face the Hawks. Donovan Mitchell tweaked his ankle late in the second...
NBA

