The Flyers are still rolling! After picking up a win on Wednesday in Edmonton, the Flyers closed out their back to back last night in Vancouver, and were able to keep their momentum rolling, picking up a 2-1 win over the Canucks. It wasn’t the wide open affair that Wednesday’s game featured segments of, but it was still a solid showing, and even though we certainly saw some fatigue starting to set in during the third period, the Flyers’ efforts were enough to hold on for that win. Games that don't start until after 10:00 local time are pretty cruel for us, but at least Western Canada has been kind to the Flyers so far.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO