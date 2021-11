MN Wilderness 3 @ Chippewa 5 – Five different scorers found the back of the net for Chippewa on Thursday night as the Steel erased an early 2-0 deficit with four goals in the 2nd period to come from behind in a 5-3 win. Defenseman James Miller scored his first of the year while also contributing an assist. Ethan Benz logged a goal and assist in the second. Ryan Waltman exploded for two assists and a goal to seal it in the third. Braden Lindstrom and Jack Brown also scored in the Steel win. Minnesota got off to a hot start 2-0 start in the first thanks to Cole Crusberg-Roseen and Matthew McQuade, both their sixth of the season. Max Neill helped narrow the deficit late in the second but Croix Kochendorfer stopped 28 of 31 shots to ultimately lead the Steel to a 5-3 victory.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO