Buster Posey's comeback season helped lead the Giants back to the postseason. It also caught the attention of his peers. On Thursday afternoon, Posey was named the National League Comeback Player of the Year in Players Choice Awards voting. The award, voted on by his peers, recognizes Posey for being one of the game's best catchers a year after he opted out of the 2020 season. Posey also won the Sporting News' version of the award. Manager Gabe Kapler was named the Sporting News NL Manager of the Year and president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi was picked as the outlet's MLB Executive of the Year.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO