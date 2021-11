We asked top designers to share their favorite examples of beautiful, statement-making kitchen islands. Plus, they share some of their best installation and styling advice. Never underestimate the power of a kitchen island. As the anchor of your culinary space, this piece offers prime real estate when you need to meal prep a week's worth of dinners, hand-wash a stack of dainty china, or scoot up a stool to chow down on something delicious. But just because a kitchen island is undeniably practical doesn't mean it can't be stylish, too. In fact, with the right tweaks, your station can be the perfect intersection of form and function.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 13 DAYS AGO