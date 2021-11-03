Witness: Rittenhouse said people ‘were trying to hurt him’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Key testimony Friday from a man who was armed alongside Kyle Rittenhouse, the night Rittenhouse shot three men, killing two. On the stand, that witness said one of the men shot was belligerent, but not a threat. CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports. On Friday, for the first time, the jury heard from family and loved ones of the two people who were shot and killed by Rittenhouse – while he was in Kenosha to protect businesses from damage and looting. The owner of that business says he never asked for help. Jason Lackowski was armed in Kenosha during a...

