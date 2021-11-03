CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Witness: Rittenhouse said people ‘were trying to hurt him’

Cover picture for the articleKENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A friend of Kyle Rittenhouse testified that the Illinois teen was “freaking out” and “really scared” in the...

New York Post

Man fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly threatened to kill him: witness

The first victim fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly threatened to kill him before the wannabe police officer gunned him down, a witness testified in court Thursday. Ryan Balch, who was at the chaotic protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with Rittenhouse last year, told prosecutors they had a dustup with Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, after spotting him allegedly trying to light a fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Witness Said Man Shot, Killed By Rittenhouse Posed No Danger To Anyone

CHICAGO (CBS) — Key testimony Friday from a man who was armed alongside Kyle Rittenhouse, the night Rittenhouse shot three men, killing two. On the stand, that witness said one of the men shot was belligerent, but not a threat. CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports. On Friday, for the first time, the jury heard from family and loved ones of the two people who were shot and killed by Rittenhouse – while he was in Kenosha to protect businesses from damage and looting. The owner of that business says he never asked for help. Jason Lackowski was armed in Kenosha during a...
CHICAGO, IL
WISN

Prosecution's first 3 witnesses testify in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

KENOSHA, Wis. — The prosecution's first three witnesses testified Tuesday afternoon in what is likely the biggest trial in Kenosha County's history. Kyle Rittenhouse, now 18, formerly of Antioch, Illinois, has been charged with six felonies and one misdemeanor. He has pleaded not guilty by self-defense in the August 2020...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Sioux City Journal

Watch now: First day of witnesses complete in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Lee Enterprises will be carrying a live blog of events in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Opening statements started Tuesday after a jury was seated Monday evening. This video is live only when court is in session and the judge allows video/audio to go out. Lee Enterprises/Kenosha News reporter...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kyle Rittenhouse trial witness speaks after testimony

Social media influencer Koerri Washington spent much of the morning testifying in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, sharing that he noticed about Rittenhouse the night of the shooting. Shortly after Washington stepped down from the stand, he talked with FOX6 News about his testimony.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WausauPilot

Witnesses: 1st victim threatened Rittenhouse, lunged for gun

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The rapid sequence in which Kyle Rittenhouse shot three men on the streets of Kenosha was set off by the confrontational behavior of the first man, who threatened to kill Rittenhouse and others in his group and later grabbed for the 17-year-old’s weapon right before he was shot, witnesses testified.
KENOSHA, WI
buzzfeednews.com

Kyle Rittenhouse Is Charged With Fatally Shooting Two People In Kenosha. His Lawyer Said It Was Self-Defense.

Opening arguments on Tuesday set the stage for the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who allegedly shot and killed two people and wounded another during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. Prosecutors called the now-18-year-old an aggressor, while Rittenhouse's attorney maintains his client acted in self-defense. Kenosha County...
KENOSHA, WI
Gazette

Man cursed, lunged for Rittenhouse's gun before teen shot him -witness

KENOSHA, Wis. (Reuters) - (Note language in 4th paragraph.) A critical witness in the murder trial of U.S. teenager Kyle Rittenhouse said on Thursday that one of the three men shot during protests in Wisconsin last year cursed and lunged for the defendant's military-style rifle before he fired. The testimony...
KENOSHA, WI
abc17news.com

EXPLAINER: Rittenhouse attorneys spar over victim depictions

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorneys spent the first week of Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial sparring over who provoked whom, with prosecutors portraying Rittenhouse as the aggressor and the defense working to show that the men he shot had threatened him. Rittenhouse shot Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz during the August 2020 protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse’s attorney Mark Richards has worked to show that Rittenhouse fired in self-defense after the men attacked him. He suggested that Rosenbaum ambushed Rittenhouse and said Huber was trying to take Rittenhouse’s head off when he swung a skateboard at him. Prosecutors said Rosenbaum was unarmed and that Huber and Grosskreutz were trying to protect the crowd. Only Grosskreutz survived being shot.
MADISON, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Key Witness Richie McGinniss Blows Massive Hole in Prosecution’s Case

Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller video editor who was running behind Joseph Rosenbaum when Kyle Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, testified in court on Nov. 4, 2021, that Rosenbaum “lunged” for Rittenhouse’s gun and “threw his momentum toward the weapon,” bolstering the defendant’s self-defense argument and blowing a major hole in the state’s case.
PUBLIC SAFETY

