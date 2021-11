Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin is dismissing his 17-year-old son's two attempts to vote in the election his dad just won — despite being underage — as "silliness." On Friday, the Fairfax County general registrar's office said in a statement that "a 17-year-old male attempted on two occasions to vote on Election Day. ... Contemporaneous notes by the Chief election officer indicate the person was Youngkin."

ELECTIONS ・ 9 HOURS AGO