Google is back in the race for the very best smartphone out there with the Pixel 6 Pro!. The company has been working for years on a brand new "Tensor" chip that not only enables faster speeds, but also allows some AI and machine learning shenanigans, along with what Google says is "the most advanced Pixel camera ever." Hey, what do you know, the iPhone 13 Pro Max also claims its the best iPhone camera ever, and so did Samsung saying the Galaxy S21 Ultra is its very finest. We live in a world of best and best-est!

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO