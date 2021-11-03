VIXX Leo Releases Digital Single 'I'm Here'

The first time I heard Miss Leo, she was still performing as Miss Leo & Her Bluegrass Boys, and it was immediately clear hers was a voice for the ages. It's simply one of those classic female country voices—crystal clear, soulful, and timeless. Lately, she's been performing as The Miss Leo Trio, honing her solo material, and this Friday, Oct. 29, Miss Leo will present All I Need, her debut album, with a release party at The Libertine Pub in Morro Bay (7 to 10 p.m.; free). Nydia Gonzalez and Chris Beland will each play a short opening set.
Comments / 0