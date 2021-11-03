VIXX Leo Releases Digital Single 'I'm Here'

The Name Ptolemea is inspired by the astronomer and astrologer Claudius Ptolemeus. He took part in the discussion of the "music of spheres" in which the distance of the planets in the universe was measured by musical intervals. Believing that the expansion of the universe is connected to the expansion of every living soul, Priscila Da Costa chose this name in a willingness to share the key steps of her musical and spiritual path which defines her identity as an artist.

