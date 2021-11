The Kings (3-3) have been a real threat this year, with all of their games being very close contests and quality wins over the Trail Blazers (124-121), Suns (110-107), and Pelicans (113-109). All of their losses have been close in the fourth quarter, with the Jazz and Warriors having to pull away late and the Mavericks fighting off the Kings’ attempt to come back from 10 points down. The Kings have four players averaging more than 15 points per game, with Harrison Barnes leading the way with 23.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game on 45.5% 3-point shooting on 7 attempts per game.

