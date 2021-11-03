Pumpkin Science Fun with Southern Local Tribe Time Students

Students at Scarselli Elementary are getting into the fall spirit by creating “storybook pumpkins” modeled after their favorite book characters. School librarian Mary Swisher initiated the voluntary project this year and said it has been met with enthusiastic participation. Over the past two weeks, students across all grade levels have filled the library with special squashes, which are grouped together by similar titles and genres. Pumpkins could either be real or artificial and decorated in any fashion except carved. Classes are touring the “pumpkin patch” this week during their scheduled library time.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO