Pumpkin Science Fun with Southern Local Tribe Time Students

It was a unique lesson that mixed teamwork, spatial reasoning, and hands-on learning. Students formed pairs consisting of a pilot and an “ROV robot.” The pilot called out directions, and the ROV student moved on a gym scooter, following the directions while blindfolded. The ROV student also held a “grabber” that they designed with their partner. After being directed to the “study site,” a blue square on the classroom floor, the ROV student used the grabber to pick up potato chips, Styrofoam balls, spaghetti noodles, screws, and other assorted items.
