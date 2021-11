Veteran state Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) is leading the charge in opposition to the repeal the state’s Parental Notice of Abortion Act (PNA) of 1995. “As a mother and a grandmother, I will not sit silently by as Democratic lawmakers seek to tie the hands of parents, allowing children to undergo such an important decision without the parents' knowledge,” Bryant said at an Oct. 19 press conference on the PNA and the legislation that would repeal it. “Parental notification is in place because adolescents are not mentally or emotionally prepared to fully grasp or understand the consequences of these actions. I urge my Democrat colleagues not to take away a child's parental foundation at a time when a child may need their parent the most.”

MURPHYSBORO, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO