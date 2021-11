After two lopsided wins, the Utah Utes are on the verge of winning the Pac-12 South. Coach Kyle Whittingham knows it. His players know it. That doesn't mean they discuss it. 'œWe never talk about it in meetings and we just say we are in a good position,' Whittingham said. "That's as close as we come to talking about the standings and we just know that the key to everything is that we control our destiny. That's the main thing, that we are able to control our destiny and not have to rely on anyone else.'

10 HOURS AGO