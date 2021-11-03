Fatal crash in Lake Forest shuts down El Toro Road for hours
A single-vehicle collision Tuesday on El Toro Road near Summerwood Way in Lake Forest killed one person and left another hospitalized, officials said....www.ocregister.com
Heard this crash from my bedroom.. it was the loudest sound I’ve heard from a crash. Such a terrifying scene for 7 hours. Heartbreaking. Many prayers for this family. Friends and family have already been bringing flowers and visiting the scene… unfortunately they are parking their car on the side of the street on El Toro Rd which is not allowed and very dangerous. 😬 Many prayers for all involved. 😢 So sad.
