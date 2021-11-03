CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

One Million Girls (in NYC)

 3 days ago

SOPHOMORE COMEDY the LGBTQ comedy collective brings you four nights of goofs, gaffs, and good...

Man & Woman (in NYC)

In this two person, one-act play, Jake Cornell (Gay Brooklyn Dad) and Marcia Belsky (100 Tampons) explore a story that has never once been told. What happens when a man and a woman?. 7:00pm ET Doors / 7:30pm ET Show. $15 GA. Ages 21+. *Proof of full vaccination required for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sunday Supper (in NYC)

A freshly cooked lineup of your favorite comedians. This is the comedy show your grandma prayed for every Sunday. Host Anna Roisman (HQ Trivia) (@annaroisman) Yamaneika Saunders (Netflix) (@yamaneika) Josh Johnson (Comedy Central) (@joshjohnsoncomedy) Matthew Broussard (Comedy Central) (@mondaypunday) Katie Hannigan (Pause With Sam Jay) (@katiehanniganforever) Monroe Martin (That Damn...
RELIGION
GHOST TOWN with Savannah DesOrmeaux (in NYC)

GHOST TOWN is a comedy show all about dating, kissing, loving, texting and…even? not texting back. Hosted by comedian Savannah DesOrmeaux (NY Comedy Festival, American Horror Story) the show is part comedy show (complete with stand up, musical numbers, drag and fun prize giveaways) and part analysis of that crazy little thing called “ghosting.” That’s right—ANALYSIS! Ever heard of women in STEM??? One comedian is pulled from the line up to gab with Savannah about a time they were ghosted while going through some absolutely terrifying texts sent in from audience members and Ghost Town fans who’ve met a similar spooky fate. DJ set + after party to follow (Halloween costumes encouraged, nay, demanded).
TV & VIDEOS
The Art of Comedy (in NYC)

Comedians Gabby Jordan Brown and Divya Gunasekaran present a special evening of live art and comedy. Our multi-talented performers will be cracking you up with stand-up, then sitting down in the artist’s chair to create live art based off the next comedian’s jokes. Featuring:. Lucas Connolly @lovablelucas1. Rachel Lenihan @rachellenihancomedy.
VISUAL ART
Live at the Barbershop (in NYC)

The show takes place in a real East Village Barbershop (Sometimes On Rooftops) and always featuring killer comics from TV, special guest drop-ins and amazing crowds.
TV & VIDEOS
Tomorrow! with Ron Lynch (in LA)

In its 16th year of lauded late night lunacy! Hosted by Ron Lynch (Bob’s Burgers, Corporate, Portlandia) and featuring a rotating roster of top comedians, specialty acts, musicians and performance artists — It is not to be missed!. Every Saturday @ Midnight PT. Proof of vaccination required by NYC.
ENTERTAINMENT
Dollar Slice (in NYC)

Come see some of the best emerging Standup Talent in the NYC area perform on the rooftop of The Tiny Cupboard; one of the hottest spots in NYC with amazing views over looking the Manhattan skyline. Featuring:. Cody Wilkins. Dan Carney. Maddy Gross. Liam Cronin. Adam Christopher. Tony Sykowski. Hosted...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ANYBODY! (in NYC)

North Coast, New York City’s premier hip-hop improv team, has long been known for their seamless melding of freestyle rapping and long form improv comedy. But ever since the smash hit Hamilton brought historical rap to the masses, North Coast has been inspired to throw their hat in the ring!
ENTERTAINMENT
Pick of the Day: Natalie Palamides’ LAID (in LA) 12/2-12/4

LAID was the very first solo show we saw from Natalie Palamides and it’s no overstatement to say that it changed us forever. The show is literally and figuratively so transformative, both for the audience and Natalie herself, that the memories of Palamides’ reimagining of the life cycle as a solo comedy show is beautifully seared into our brains forever. In fact, it might be just a little more out there than Nate?
ENTERTAINMENT
Hot Sets (in NYC)

LA’s hottest comedy show is making its fiery debut in New York City. 6 of New York’s hottest professional comedians perform. 1 has to eat a habanero pepper first. Hosted by Sam Clark & Veronica Kwiatkowski. St. Marks Comedy Club is in the back room of the VSPOT Express!. Featuring:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boys’ Club (in NYC)

They say comedy is a Boys’ Club, so join our favorite funny boys, Nico Carney and Conor Janda, famously pillars of masculinity, and their rough and tough friends for a night of laughs, surprises, and maybe cake (you’ll have to come to find out if this is a euphemism or not).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Almost Therapy with Corinne Britti and Katherine Freel (in NYC)

Almost Therapy, hosted by Corinne Britti and Katherine Freel, is live and INDOORS at Pete’s Candy Store every first Monday!. This mental health themed comedy variety show features a live, audience-driven Q&A with a professional in the field of mental health or mindfulness. DOORS at 6pm ET, SHOW at 6:30pm...
HEALTH
Pick of the Day: Fake Birthday with Caitlin Cook and A.J. Holmes (in LA) 11/14

One of NYC’s most fun variety shows is the comedy and music mash-up at Fake Birthday with Caitlin Cook and A.J. Holmes. Holmes is a Broadway dynamo and Cook has toured the globe with her über clever musical comedy (she did a whole solo musical comedy show based on bathroom graffiti). Together, they have been the duo at the core of Fake Birthday and with their musical comedy powers combined (and a stellar line-up of guests), they’ve made quite the spot for themselves in the thriving NYC comedy scene.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Comedy Bureau Field Report Ep. 84: Kate Banford & Homes for Weirdness

LA’s newest home for comedy, especially the kind that colors outside the lines, The Elysian, is officially alive. We have artistic director Kate Banford join us for this week’s TCB Field Report to give us the origin stories of both herself (her first theater in Philadelphia, The Good Good Comedy Theatre) and this shiny new theater (and even explain why they went with a skunk for a logo). Banford has long since done and championed comedy that pushes the art form forward and, with so many LA venues closed over the last two years, it’s a saving grace that Kate and company have come in with The Elysian in Frogtown (or more formally known, but never referred to as Elysian Valley).
THEATER & DANCE
Friend Island (in NYC)

Friend Island is an extremely unsexual comedy show where the rules are simple: Comedians must perform (platonically) and then the crowd will vote (platonically) on who they think would make the best friend. Whoever is crowned winner will receive the ultimate grand prize of Tony will buy them a drink.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
David Cross: Shootin’ The Shit Seein’ What Sticks.2 (in NYC)

David Cross will be working on new(ish) material for his next show. Come join him (me) for an exploration of what the everloving fuck could possibly be funny in this horrific brave new world. And as always, if you are “Q” you get in for half price. 9:30pm ET Doors...
ENTERTAINMENT
Ashley Ray Runs Her Hour (in LA)

Come see Ashley Ray (HBO Max, writer on Adult Swim’s Alabama Jackson) runs her debut hour at The Yard Theater with some special guests!. Proof of vaccination / negative COVID test taken w/in 48 hours of show required for entry. Get a digital copy of your vaccination record here: https://myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov.
ENTERTAINMENT

