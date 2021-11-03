One Million Girls (in NYC)

GHOST TOWN is a comedy show all about dating, kissing, loving, texting and…even? not texting back. Hosted by comedian Savannah DesOrmeaux (NY Comedy Festival, American Horror Story) the show is part comedy show (complete with stand up, musical numbers, drag and fun prize giveaways) and part analysis of that crazy little thing called “ghosting.” That’s right—ANALYSIS! Ever heard of women in STEM??? One comedian is pulled from the line up to gab with Savannah about a time they were ghosted while going through some absolutely terrifying texts sent in from audience members and Ghost Town fans who’ve met a similar spooky fate. DJ set + after party to follow (Halloween costumes encouraged, nay, demanded).
