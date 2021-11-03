One Million Girls (in NYC)

LA’s newest home for comedy, especially the kind that colors outside the lines, The Elysian, is officially alive. We have artistic director Kate Banford join us for this week’s TCB Field Report to give us the origin stories of both herself (her first theater in Philadelphia, The Good Good Comedy Theatre) and this shiny new theater (and even explain why they went with a skunk for a logo). Banford has long since done and championed comedy that pushes the art form forward and, with so many LA venues closed over the last two years, it’s a saving grace that Kate and company have come in with The Elysian in Frogtown (or more formally known, but never referred to as Elysian Valley).

THEATER & DANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO