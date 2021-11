In Virginia, we have prevented thousands of deaths and hospitalizations and saved countless lives because of how we responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents have heeded our call to get the most important protection there is: vaccination. To date, more than 5 million Virginians are fully vaccinated and protected against the virus. Additionally, more than 600,000 Virginians who are either immunocompromised or in need of a booster have received their third-dose or booster shots. As we roll out COVID vaccinations of children ages 5-11, the demand is huge from parents who want their children protected.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO