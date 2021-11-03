Lady Elks, Lady Spartans each snag 3-0 wins in bi-district playoffs

Lady Elks sweep North Side

Burleson took down Fort Worth North Side, 3-0, in the Class 5A bi-district playoffs as the Lady Elks claimed their fifth consecutive bi-district championship.

Coming off their fourth straight district title, the Lady Elks kept their bi-district winning streak in check with wins of 25-22, 25-13 and 25-19 to sweep North Side on Tuesday night.

Belle Davis led the way for Burleson with 15 kills while Katie Wong was solid offensively and defensively with 21 assists and 14 digs. Emma Dustin continued her stellar defensive play with 25 digs to go along with three aces, and Alyssa Davault added 11 kills and four blocks.

Burleson will face Birdville, which beat Aledo in five sets, in the Class 5A Region I area playoffs (details TBD).

Centennial beats Arlington Heights, 3-0

The Burleson Centennial Lady Spartans continued their record-breaking season with a 3-0 win over Fort Worth Arlington Heights in the Class 5A bi-district playoffs Tuesday night.

Burleson Centennial took care of the Lady Jackets with commanding wins of 25-9, 25-18 and 25-10 for the straight-set sweep as the Lady Spartans continue adding to their single-season program win record, now at 29-14.

Bryanna Rosario, who became Centennial's all-time single-season kills leader, helped lead the way Tuesday with nine kills, 11 digs, three aces and three blocks. Bailey Lasater had 33 assists and eight digs while Annie Johnson recorded 12 kills. Anissa Zaragoza and Ne'Khaela Rogers each added six kills.

Burleson Centennial will now face No. 10 Colleyville Heritage in the Class 5A Region I area playoffs (details TBD). Colleyville Heritage swept Granbury in bi-district.