Lady Jackets' season ends in bi-district loss to No. 2 Highland Park

Cleburne's Alacia Ledoux had a strong performance with 11 kills in the Lady Jackets' bi-district loss to No. 2 Highland Park on Tuesday. David Beans

MIDLOTHIAN — The Cleburne Lady Jackets gave it all they had in their Class 5A bi-district playoff contest, but the No. 2-ranked Highland Park Scots showed why they're considered one of the top teams in the state of Texas with a 3-0 win Tuesday night at Midlothian Heritage High School.

Highland Park (36-6) took the match with wins of 25-14, 25-13 and 25-16 as Cleburne's season ends at 18-24 after a fourth-place finish in District 14-5A and the Lady Jackets' second consecutive bi-district appearance.

Cleburne started the game on a kill by Addison Moore for a 1-0 lead and the Lady Jackets battled early to a 3-3 tie before Highland Park found its groove. The Scots went on a 5-0 run to take an 8-3 lead, before later using another 5-0 run to extend their advantage to 17-9.

Cleburne found some offensive success late in the opening set as Moore had three consecutive assists, setting up Alacia Ledoux for a pair of kills along with Ella Felkins for a kill to make it 21-14. But Highland Park finished off the opening game on a 4-0 run for the 25-14 win.

The Scots opened the second set like a well-oiled machine, getting down thunderous kill after thunderous kill en route to a 9-0 lead before a Felkins assist to Moore got Cleburne on the board.

Holding an 11-4 lead, Highland Park scored four straight and extended that run to a 8-2 stretch for a commanding 19-6 advantage. Again Cleburne tried finishing strong as a Ledoux kill and Moore ace gave the Lady Jackets a 3-0 run, but Highland Park closed it out with back-to-back points for a 25-13 win and a 2-0 lead.

The third set was Cleburne's most productive of the contest. A Moore kill on a feed from Felkins gave the Lady Jackets a 1-0 lead. After Highland Park scored four of the next five points to take a 4-2 lead, Cleburne went on a 4-0 run for a 6-4 advantage, extending it out to a 6-1 run for an 8-5 lead. The three-point lead was Cleburne's largest of the night.

But Highland Park countered with a 4-1 run to tie it at 9-all. After Cleburne went back ahead on a Scots' serving error, Highland Park reeled off five straight for a 14-10 lead — a lead it wouldn't relinquish.

Cleburne tried staying close as a kill by Andi Whitefield and a block-kill by Tru Collup cut the deficit to two points at 14-12. But Highland Park went on a 7-2 run to grab a 21-14 lead. Whitefield had a couple of big kills for Cleburne down the stretch but the Scots closed it out on a 4-1 run for the straight-set sweep.

Ledoux had a strong offensive performance for the Lady Jackets with 11 kills, while Moore had nine assists, five kills and three aces. Whitefield added seven kills while Felkins had 13 assists.

Facing a vaunted Highland Park offensive attack, Cleburne libero Marissa Bosher finished out her high school career by coming up with several highlight-reel digs to give the Lady Jackets a chance.