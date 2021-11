After having clearly put the hype between traded quarterbacks Matthew Stafford of the Rams and Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions in their rearview mirror with an unexpectedly tight 28-19 victory last Sunday at Sofi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams turn their focus on the road against another very-challenged team this Sunday, the Houston Texans. It will be the third consecutive "trap" game for the Rams, and like their two previous opponents, the dysfunctional Texans are in the running for the worst team in the NFL.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO