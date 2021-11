With the big 2.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, we saw the return of an old friend and some even older items. Gyroids are back and they have never been better. In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the gyroids feature many different designs with the ability to be recolored to match whatever color pallet your room uses. The other notable feature of these gyroids is the unique sounds each one makes. The sound varies on the type of gyroid and there are many different times to collect. In this guide, we will cover how to collect gyroids for yourself.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO