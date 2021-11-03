CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fuzzy-wuzzy wooly bears

Adirondack Daily Enterprise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a remarkably mild fall. In fact, at the time of this writing (Oct. 27), I still haven’t had a frost at my home, near the Canadian border. But winter is coming. And while winter can be a very picturesque time of the year and getting outdoors in winter can...

www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com

Comments / 13

Love the 80s
3d ago

A few years back my grandson loved catching them they were everywhere then he would let them go after his mom would pick him up I miss those days now he's addicted to video games

Reply
9
p mac
3d ago

i seen one during bean harvest a few weeks ago, he was moving north threw a picked field, wishing I would have taken a pic, I think his band was about 1/3 of his body length

Reply
2
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Bears#Woolly Bear#Bear Hunting#Canadian#Wbc
