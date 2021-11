The Fortnite 3.37 update patch notes have been detailed by the official @FortniteStatus Twitter account. The new Fortnite update is rolling out now across Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4. (It’s not yet clear if other systems are to get the patch later, or not at all.) The good news about update 3.37 is that there’s no downtime required. Players can simply download and install the patch and get back to playing right away, with no time wasted. Read on for the Fortnite 3.37 update patch notes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO