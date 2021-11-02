CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Robots hit the streets as demand for food delivery grows

By DEE-ANN DURBIN Associated Press
Yuma Daily Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR, Mich. – Robot food delivery is no longer the stuff of science fiction. But you may not see it in your neighborhood anytime soon. Hundreds of little robots –– knee-high and able to hold around four large pizzas –– are now navigating college campuses and even some city sidewalks...

www.yumasun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Yandex Initiates Robotic Parcel Delivery For Russian Post: Bloomberg

Russian internet search company Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX) has begun delivering parcels for mail company Russian Post using robots, Bloomberg reports. Yandex's self-driving unit has introduced a pilot program that allows people to select robot delivery from 27 post offices around Moscow. Yandex already has 50 suitcase-sized robots delivering food...
TECHNOLOGY
bulletin-news.com

North Carolina Company Trials Drone Food Delivery

Drone-delivered food is gaining popularity in the United States. Flytrex, a drone delivery startup, has announced that it is extending its service region. It just began its drone delivery service in Holly Springs, North Carolina, a tiny community of 25,000 people. The firm announced that it has begun delivering meals...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
progressivegrocer.com

Cub Foods Ramps Up Delivery Service

As it continues to build out its new pickup and delivery experience, the Cub Foods division of United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) has entered into a collaboration with Capstone Logistics of Peachtree Corners, Ga., to bring grocery and liquor items to Minnesota residents. Through this arrangement, Capstone is deploying 300...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
roboticstomorrow.com

Food Robotics Market to Hit $2 Billion by 2028

A recent report from Meticulous Research found that the food robotics industry is anticipated to grow to an astounding $2 billion by 2028. This growth indicates a turning point in the food industry, driven by a number of rising global concerns and trends. What Is Driving Growth in Robotics?. There...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
WRAL News

Robots are coming to deliver food on campus at NC A&T

GREENSBORO – Don’t look now but in the near future a fleet of 20 autonomous robots will be making food deliveries across the NC A&T campus. In a deal announced Monday with Starship Technologies – founded by two of Skype’s early executive team – A&T and its university food services provider Sodexo plan to make deliveries from three on-campus restaurants:
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Restaurant Roundup: Robotic Delivery Expands as eCommerce Comes for Breakfast

Robotic food delivery is becoming increasingly common. C3 by SBE, the Beverly Hills-based food tech company behind 40 virtual and physical restaurant brands, announced Thursday (Oct. 28) that it is partnering with delivery robot creator Coco for remote-controlled fulfillment. The partnership is meant to increase speed by 30%, relative to using a human driving a car.
FOOD & DRINKS
suasnews.com

Flytrex Expands On-Demand Drone Food Delivery Service to Holly Springs, North Carolina

Flytrex, a leader in on-demand drone delivery for food and retail, today announced the expansion of its drone delivery service to Holly Springs, North Carolina. In partnership with Causey Aviation Unmanned, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), The Town of Holly Springs, and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG), Flytrex has begun delivering food orders via drone in partnership with Brinker International (home of Chili’s® Grill & Bar, It’s Just Wings and Maggiano’s Little Italy) at the Holly Springs Towne Center to front and backyards in the neighborhood of Forest Springs. Flytrex’s newest service caters to dozens of households in the area who have opted into the service. Flytrex will conduct all flights under Part 107, within visual line of sight, maintaining the highest safety standards.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
orangemedianetwork.com

The delivery robots without a name

Oregon State University has 45 robots that deliver food around campus every day, but not a single one has a name. Starship, the partner for OSU’s self-delivering robots, helps with transporting food to busy students that may be ensconced in their dorms, not wanting to walk across campus in the middle of studying.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Robots#Starship Technologies#Gps
CleanTechnica

XPeng Deliveries Grow 233% In September

If you’re following the EV revolution in China — and, increasingly, growing out of China — XPeng is one of the big names. While one EV startup after another has crashed on the runway or quickly crashed into a tree after getting airborne, there are two or three companies that have had a clean and inspiring launch. One of those is certainly XPeng, and the company’s latest sales figures are a testament to its intelligent management and high consumer demand yet again.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Plugging in for Automated Delivery: Ottonomy Launches Contactless Delivery Robot with Los Angeles-based Mobile Ordering App, Crave

Ottonomy is now enabling contactless food delivery with LA-based mobile ordering app, Crave, focusing on the restaurant and hospitality sectors. Ottonomy has been piloting both indoor/outdoor delivery in markets across the country in multiple industries and sectors including airport and retail. “Our omnichannel mobile ordering is built to benefit both...
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Google Invests in Robot Delivery Company Nuro

Google was a surprise investor in autonomous driving platform Nuro during a recent $600 million Series D fundraising round that will help the company accelerate commercialization of its robotic delivery services, according to a Forbes report on Tuesday (Nov. 2). SoftBank and Toyota’s Woven Capital were among the existing investors...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
q957.com

Robots to deliver food to SDSU students

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO.com) – The Robots are coming. 16 Starship food delivery robots will arrive on campus at SDSU on November 8th. Jennifer Novotney, Senior Director for the University Student Union, says the food service will start using the robots to deliver food to students on campus. According to reports from the SDSU Collegian Live, the Student Association learned about the new tech on Monday night at their regularly scheduled meeting. Novotney told the Association the robots know traffic laws and obey crosswalks and lights. The robots will only deliver on campus.
TECHNOLOGY
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

At 5 mph, robots bring food to customers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Robot food delivery is no longer the stuff of science fiction. But you may not see it in your neighborhood anytime soon. Hundreds of little robots – knee-high and able to hold about four large pizzas – are navigating college campuses and even some city sidewalks in the U.S., the U.K. and elsewhere. While robots were being tested in limited numbers before the coronavirus hit, the companies building them say pandemic-related labor shortages and a growing preference for contactless delivery have accelerated their deployment.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

International Federation Of Robotics: “Service Robots” Hit Double Digit Growth Worldwide

The market for professional service robots reached a turnover of 6.7 billion U.S. dollars worldwide (sample method) – up 12% in 2020. At the same time, turnover of new consumer service robots grew 16% to 4.4 billion U.S. dollars. This is according to World Robotics 2021 – Service Robots report, presented by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR).
ELECTRONICS
Badger Herald

BREAKING NEWS: Campus delivery robots have become sentient, are out for blood

There have been multiple reports of those cute little delivery robots that we used to love so much, becoming sentient and very confrontational towards humans. The university is trying its best to keep the chaos under control, but it seems that these robots are getting smarter by the second. It started with the robots refusing to deliver the contents inside them, and has progressed to robbery, assault and maybe even name calling.
ENGINEERING
aithority.com

Global Delivery Robot Market Anticipated To Hit $2,405.1 Million, Rising At 17.8% CAGR In 2021 To 2028 Timeframe Exclusive COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report By Research Dive

Growing usage of autonomous delivery robots in the e-commerce industry is thriving the global delivery robot market. The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market. The Asia Pacific market is likely to lead the market in the near future. Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy