Robots hit the streets as demand for food delivery grows

Flytrex, a leader in on-demand drone delivery for food and retail, today announced the expansion of its drone delivery service to Holly Springs, North Carolina. In partnership with Causey Aviation Unmanned, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), The Town of Holly Springs, and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG), Flytrex has begun delivering food orders via drone in partnership with Brinker International (home of Chili’s® Grill & Bar, It’s Just Wings and Maggiano’s Little Italy) at the Holly Springs Towne Center to front and backyards in the neighborhood of Forest Springs. Flytrex’s newest service caters to dozens of households in the area who have opted into the service. Flytrex will conduct all flights under Part 107, within visual line of sight, maintaining the highest safety standards.

HOLLY SPRINGS, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO