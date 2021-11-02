Priest in Myanmar Forced to Kneel at Gunpoint by the Tatmadaw

He added that just like previous years, it remains unclear where all the money would end up being spent and what impact the government intended to have. He wonders if the money will benefit just those in Jakim (the federal department of Islamic development), or will it filter out to the benefit of the whole country. He also noticed that the fund has not been used to effectively promote compassion, mercy, and tolerance. On the contrary, things have become more oppressive.

RELIGION ・ 6 DAYS AGO