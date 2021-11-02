Priest in Myanmar Forced to Kneel at Gunpoint by the Tatmadaw

11/1/2021 United States (International Christian Concern) – Afghanistan has been in economic freefall since U.S. troops withdrew and the Taliban gained control of the country in August. The UN is calling it the worst humanitarian crisis the world has ever known. Neighbors are sharing small portions of bread, but entire families continue to starve. According to The Economist, a family, including eight children, died from starvation earlier this month. ICC previously reported that conditions are worse than imagined. Original estimates placed nearly a third of the country under the threat of starvation. Now, that number is over half the population—roughly 23 million. Christians are one of the most significant at-risk communities because they are considered apostates by the Taliban.
