Priest in Myanmar Forced to Kneel at Gunpoint by the Tatmadaw

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The car was stopped, unloaded and all the passengers’ bags were inspected by the junta soldiers. After that, the priest was blindly accused of collecting funds for PDF and supporting them by buying medicines and guns,” one of the passengers told Mizzima News. “He was then told that a...

persecution.org

Turkish Nationalists Target US Navy Personnel

Perpetrators Promote Christian Genocide Language During Attack. 11/05/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that a group of members affiliated with the Youth Union of Turkey (TGB) hooded U.S. Navy personnel in Turkey’s capital city of Istanbul. The organization’s social media accounts show that members surrounded the personnel, harassed them with Kemalist slogans, and put a hood over a servicemember’s head. The TGB has an established record of attacking U.S. military personnel and, as part of their Kemalist identity, they promote the genocide of Turkey’s ethnic Christian community.
Times Daily

Family of slain Sudan protester vows to resist coup

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Mohammed Abdel Sallam was shot in the chest not far from his home in Sudan's capital, where his mother was waiting for him. He had gone out to protest after hearing that there had been a military coup, the country's civilian leaders had been arrested and the government dissolved.
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: U.S., Indonesia urge Myanmar army to end violence

GLASGOW — U.S. President Joe Biden and Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo called on Myanmar’s military to release political prisoners and halt all violence during a meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Watch their remarks in the player above. The White House said the two...
persecution.org

Iran Manipulates Christian Converts With No Place to Worship

11/03/2021 Iran (International Christian Concern) – Three Iranian Christian converts submitted a joint letter questioning how and where they can worship when their long prison sentences are complete. Babak Hosseinzadeh, Behnam Akhlaghi, and Zaman Saheb Fadaie, were all arrested on charges of “acting against national security” for participation in a house church. However, Iran only recognizes churches for Christians of Armenian and Assyrian descent, leaving Persian converts without an option to worship.
Birmingham Star

US condemns Myanmar security forces for 'abhorrent attacks' in Chin state

Washington [US], November 1 (ANI): The United States on Sunday (local time) said it was "gravely concerned" by reports of human rights violations that Myanmar security forces have perpetuated in Chin State, including setting fire to and destroying over 100 residences and Christian churches. "We condemn such brutal actions by...
Washington Square News

The Soapbox: Myanmar, Sudan, Palestine

Myanmar has spiraled into a civil war following a Feb. 1 military coup that deposed the elected civilian government, according to the U.N. special envoy on Myanmar, as Reuters reported on Oct. 21. According to a recent U.N. report, the federal military of Myanmar, known as the Tatmadaw, is carrying...
persecution.org

Pastor Forced to Flee Village in India Following Brutal Attack by Radicals

11/02/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – According to Morning Star News, a pastor in India’s Bihar state was forced to flee from his home village after being attacked by radical Hindu nationalists. The radicals reportedly used violence, threats, and other forms of opposition to drive this pastor out of his home and shut down his church.
persecution.org

BJP Leader in India Claims Keeping Company with Christians “Will Destroy You”

11/01/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – According to Matters India, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Madhya Pradesh made derogatory statements against Christians and Muslims in October while at a religious gathering. The statements have drawn criticism from church leaders and everyday Christians in India. At a Dussehra celebration...
persecution.org

6 Abducted in Nigeria’s Latest School Attack

11/02/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – On Tuesday, gunmen raided the staff quarters of the University of Abuja in central Nigeria and kidnapped six people. “Suspected bandits attacked the staff quarters of the university in the early hours of today. We have a report that four of our staff and their children were, nevertheless, abducted,” the university said on its Facebook page.
persecution.org

Priests Targeted, Killed in Eritrea

The ministry interviewed former prisoner of faith, Helen Berhane, who herself was imprisoned and tortured in Eritrea for over two years by government authorities. “Eritrean troops are killing a lot of priests and raping their wives,” said Berhane. “Some of the priests stand holding their crosses, so they cut their...
Nepal COVID-19 Relief

Nepal COVID-19 Relief

11/03/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – Christians in Nepal have struggled with persecution for many years, but the introduction of COVID-19 in 2020 made the situation much worse. In addition to the devastating effects of the illness itself, the lockdowns crippled the nation’s economy. As part of the economic...
persecution.org

Extra Budget Allocated for the Development of Islam in Malaysia

He added that just like previous years, it remains unclear where all the money would end up being spent and what impact the government intended to have. He wonders if the money will benefit just those in Jakim (the federal department of Islamic development), or will it filter out to the benefit of the whole country. He also noticed that the fund has not been used to effectively promote compassion, mercy, and tolerance. On the contrary, things have become more oppressive.
persecution.org

Christian Leaders in Sri Lanka Speak Out Against “One Country, One Law” Concept

11/07/2021 Sri Lanka (International Christian Concern) – According to the Union of Catholic Asian News (UCAN), Christian leaders in Sri Lanka have urged the government against its plan of introducing a “one country, one law” concept. Sri Lankan Christians fear the imposition of more restrictions on their faith community as the presidential task force drafting the “one country, one law” concept is chaired by a hardline Buddhist monk.
persecution.org

Many Challenges Faced by Afghan Refugees in Pakistan

11/03/2021 Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – According to Evangelical Focus, refugees fleeing Taliban rule in Afghanistan are facing many challenges as they arrive in Pakistan. Local Christians claim these challenges are being felt especially by the Afghan Christians who are forced to hide their religious identity due to personal safety concerns.
persecution.org

Turkey Plans Syrian Offensive With FSA Support

“We have no patience left with some areas that are a source of terrorist attacks aimed at our country from Syria,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said. Turkey considers the YPG the Syrian offshoot branch of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a group designated terrorist group by several international governments. However, in alleged pursuit of the YPG and PKK, Turkey has bombarded several Christian villages in Syria and Iraq.
persecution.org

Recognizing the Taliban Will Not Improve Life for Christians

11/1/2021 United States (International Christian Concern) – Afghanistan has been in economic freefall since U.S. troops withdrew and the Taliban gained control of the country in August. The UN is calling it the worst humanitarian crisis the world has ever known. Neighbors are sharing small portions of bread, but entire families continue to starve. According to The Economist, a family, including eight children, died from starvation earlier this month. ICC previously reported that conditions are worse than imagined. Original estimates placed nearly a third of the country under the threat of starvation. Now, that number is over half the population—roughly 23 million. Christians are one of the most significant at-risk communities because they are considered apostates by the Taliban.
persecution.org

Kaduna State’s El-Rufai Clamps Down on Preaching

11/04/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – Reviving an antiquated rule from Nigeria’s years under military dictatorship, Nigeria’s Governor Nasir El-Rufai has reintroduced the Religious Preaching Edict of 1984. The renewed regulations criminalize preaching without authorization and aims to control not only who can preach but also the content of their sermons.
