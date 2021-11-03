CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

All you need to know as Georgia lawmakers divide decade’s worth of political spoils

By Ross Williams
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dwnpV_0ckw9ai700

On Wednesday at 10 a.m., Georgia’s lawmakers are set to become mapmakers, gaveling in for a special session to redraw political boundary lines for a state on a metro-area growth surge as rural communities shed people.

Elected officials from both parties began drawing up map ideas long before the session’s start. But House and Senate Republicans both suddenly showed their visions for a territorial drift with an unveiling late Tuesday on the eve of the once-a-decade redistricting session.

The maps pit some longtime incumbents against each other, although some of the districts are open to new challengers. But lawmakers with jobs could be forced into a winner-take-all battle against a colleague to keep their seats, and if they are in the same party, whoever wins will create a net loss for their team.

Among Democrats, the map’s theoretical face-offs include Reps. David Dreyer of Atlanta and William Boddie of East Point, although Boddie is running for state labor commissioner; Reps. Rebecca Mitchell and Shelly Hutchinson of Snellville; Reps. Viola Davis and Billy Mitchell of Stone Mountain, who is chair of the House Democratic Caucus; Reps. Betsy Holland and Shea Roberts of Atlanta; Reps. Derek Mallow and Carl Wayne Gilliard of Savannah and Reps. Brian Prince and Mack Jackson of Augusta. Gilliard and Jackson both sit on the House Legislative Redistricting Committee.

Republican incumbents drawn into competition with legislative colleagues include Reps. Sharon Cooper of Marietta and Matt Dollar of east Cobb; Reps. Brad Thomas of Holly Springs and Wes Cantrell of Woodstock, who has said he is not seeking another term; Reps. Bonnie Rich of Suwanee and David Clark of Buford – Rich is chair of the House Reapportionment Committee and Clark is not seeking re-election – and Reps. Emory Dunahoo of Gillsville and Tommy Benton of Jefferson, who was stripped of his leadership position last year after insulting the then-recently deceased Congressman John Lewis on a radio program.

Several lawmakers are proposed to be paired with members of the opposing party as well, including Lawrenceville Democrat Gregg Kennard drawn up against Lawrenceville Republican Timothy Barr and Albany Democrat Winfred Dukes pitted against Cuthbert Republican and longtime lawmaker Gerald Greene.

Dreyer said Boddie is not running for re-election so he can focus on the labor commissioner race, so they will not have to face off. But Dreyer puzzles why House Republicans would elongate his district as they did in the draft map.

“I live in House District 59, and already it stretches from the Plaza Theater to Hapeville,” he said. “And geographically, with Atlanta traffic, it’s difficult to get from both ends of the district in the same night if there are multiple community meetings. Under the new map, it runs from Memorial Drive close to Union City. So you’ve got folks in the City of Atlanta, East Point, College Park and maybe even Union City under this new map. They have different priorities. It’s an honor to serve and I’ll do my best to represent every single person in the district I reside in, but these maps don’t keep communities of interest close together, which is one of the most important things any map should do.”

The proposed maps appear to divide Georgia communities into multiple districts, although House GOP leaders said overall five fewer counties would be split. For example, a southern portion of Glynn County, which is currently represented by Republican Reps. Buddy DeLoach and Don Hogan, would join the district of Republican Steven Sainz.

Residents at a Clarke County community hearing asked lawmakers not to split them up, but under the new plan, those voters would swap three representatives for four new ones. They are now represented by Republican Reps. Houston Gaines and Marcus Wiedower and Democrat Spencer Frye. If the plan passes and the lawmakers stay put, it would instead be split among Republicans Trey Rhodes, Barry Fleming and Jodi Lott as well as Democratic Rep. Henry Howard.

Georgia Senate plays opening hand

The Senate map released Friday suggests major lawmaker shuffling is in store for the suburbs north of Atlanta.

The district of Sen. Bruce Thompson, Republican of White, is moving south to north Fulton as Thompson runs for labor commissioner. The people living in what would become the new district are now represented by Republican Sens. John Albers and Kay Kirkpatrick and by Democratic Sen. Nan Orrock.

That move could cause a domino effect for northern metro Atlanta Senate districts. Albers would see his his district stretch west to take in a slice of east Cobb and south Cherokee. Kirkpatrick’s east Cobb district which includes a piece of Sandy Springs would lose the suburban Atlanta city and instead stretch northward to Cherokee.

A Senate district at the south end of the state would leapfrog across hundreds of miles to north Georgia. Republican Sen. Tyler Harper of Ocilla is leaving the Senate to run for agriculture commissioner, and his south Georgia district is set to move to Gwinnett County, to an area now represented by Sen. Michelle Au, a Johns Creek Democrat. Au’s district would reach northward into Forsyth County, which leans more Republican.

Harper’s district, which now includes Ben Hill, Irwin, Coffee, Berrien, Atkinson, Bacon, Ware and Pierce counties, along with portions of Wilcox and Charlton, is slated to be absorbed by those of Republican Sens. Russ Goodman, Carden Summers, Blake Tillery and Sheila McNeill.

What to expect when you’re redistricting

For the legislators involved, the process will be akin to piecing together a massive, three-dimensional puzzle.

First, they need to meet legal requirements, ensuring that the state’s congressional and legislative districts are contiguous and contain roughly equal numbers of people.

They’ll also want to protect their power. Republicans control the governor’s office and both chambers of the Legislature, so they control the process and will want district lines that protect their majorities for another decade.

The GOP holds the majority in the House 103-77 in the General Assembly. Republicans have a 34-22 edge in the state Senate.

They want to set out to protect their political turf as rural communities continue to shed residents and as Republicans try to anticipate future demographic shifts that erode their advantage. The 2020 Census shows Georgians are increasingly moving away from rural areas, mostly in south Georgia, in favor of cities and suburbs.

“Those districts are going to be then reallocated into the Atlanta suburbs, and as they’re placed into the Atlanta suburbs, Republicans are going to make every effort to design them so that they’re likely to elect Republicans, at least in the short run,” said University of Georgia political science professor Charles Bullock. “The pain may be that in some of those rural areas – because so much of rural Georgia is now represented by Republicans – Republicans may be forced to pit two current Republicans against one another.”

Another priority will be to assign existing communities ranging from racial and language minorities protected by the Voting Rights Act to areas that represent major industries to smaller communities of interest like neighborhoods, school districts and churches, all of whom would prefer one legislator to turn to for assistance than two or three.

For Georgians, the results will determine who represents them in Washington and Atlanta for the next ten years.

“Redistricting is a foundational building block of democracy, it will determine not only the representation, but the resources our communities receive for the next decade,” said Sen. Tonya Anderson, a Lithonia Democrat and chair of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus. “Fair maps will ensure that all Georgians have a voice. Unfair maps will harm communities, some communities more than others, and in fact, gerrymandered maps that crack, pack and stack communities, like Black communities in Georgia, can be one of the most powerful forms of voter suppression.”

The special session will look much like a regular session except with masks and COVID-19 tests , but in Georgia, the legislative agenda will be limited to redistricting. The state constitution allows for the session to last 40 days unless extended by a three-fifths majority of both chambers, but lawmakers are likely to finish before Thanksgiving. The last redistricting session in 2011 lasted from Aug. 15 to Aug. 31.

“It’s a fairly streamlined process,” said Fair Districts Georgia Chair Ken Lawler. “A map gets introduced, let’s take the Senate map, the members of the Senate committee will address a proposed map, that will be addressed in the committee and voted on and it’ll go to the floor. The next day, they’ll vote on the floor, it’ll pass, it’ll go over to the other side. And next week, they’ll take it up.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Anyone can draw a map, but only a lawmaker can propose it as a bill, and Republicans lead the redistricting committees, so maps created by Democrats or outside groups will almost certainly not gain traction.

There is little to stop Republicans from getting what they want out of the process, but what they want remains an open question.

They could choose to go all out and create bizarrely-shaped districts designed to preserve as much of an advantage as possible, as Democrats did in 2001, but a safer approach could be to play defense, shoring up districts they can’t afford to lose, thereby preserving a smaller but more easily defendable majority through 2030, Bullock said.

Once the maps are in play, individual lawmakers will likely propose amendments to their own districts, which remain to be hashed out.

“Sometimes it’s even a thing where a legislator will say, ‘Can we move the boundary over there so I’ll pick up my parents’ house? My momma wants to be able to vote for me,’” Bullock said. “Stuff like that happens.”

Both chambers generally defer to the other when it comes to creating their own boundaries, but the congressional map will get hashed out by both sides.

Once hammered out, the final product will head to Kemp’s desk. Once the governor signs off, the process will be complete, except for expected lawsuits.

This time when lawmakers draw new maps, they’ll do it under more vigilant watchful eyes of third-party groups like Fair Districts Georgia and a more engaged public. There are already signs of that increased interest, said Dr. Jennifer McCoy, a political science professor at Georgia State University.

A big reason for the increased attention is simply that the state has become more competitive after Republicans dominated Georgia elections for nearly two decades. Democrats, bolstered by the 2020 wins of President Joe Biden and Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff , argue Georgia voters are evenly split politically statewide and that the new maps should reflect that.

Heightened concerns about American democracy on both sides of the aisle are also bringing new attention to redistricting and other election-related processes.

“The citizens are starting to pay attention. This is something that’s in the weeds. People didn’t understand it. It’s complicated, it’s technical, and it hasn’t been very transparent. It’s been done behind closed doors,” McCoy said.

“So, I do think this is a positive outcome,” she said of the public’s interest in redistricting today. “And it does help to hold legislators accountable, but only sort of in the court of public opinion, not legally.”

Good government groups are also hoping the wider reach of technology will encourage more Georgians to pay attention this time around.

Fair Count Georgia announced on Tuesday a partnership with the Center for Urban Research at The City University of New York’s Graduate Center to create a website called Redistricting and You , which allows Georgians to find their current districts and quickly make comparisons with proposed new boundaries, including census and past voting data and a list of 300 community of interest maps provided by voters around the state.

Previously, Fair Districts Georgia teamed up with the Princeton Gerrymandering Project to create more than 1 million maps per legislative chamber and create an algorithm to weigh how gerrymandered new districts are.

Other proposed maps

Republicans led by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan released an early proposal of the state’s congressional lines last month. It has long been speculated that Republicans would try to unseat one of Georgia’s newest Democratic Representatives, Lucy McBath or Carolyn Bourdeaux, and Duncan’s early lines placed McBath on the hot seat. It removes from her district parts of Cobb County and adds parts of Fulton County and all of Forsyth County, changing it from 56-44 Biden in 2020 to 53-47 Trump, based on data from Redistricting and You.

Bourdeaux would fare much better under Duncan’s initial plan, going from 53% Biden to 62%. The Princeton Gerrymandering Project gave that map a C, saying that it gives Republicans an advantage in the state, but it could have been worse.

Democrats have countered with their own maps for Congress as well as the state House and Senate.

In Congress, Democrats propose a seven-seven split, which they say reflects last year’s close statewide vote between Biden and Trump and acknowledges the population shift toward metro Atlanta. Today, Georgia is represented by eight Republicans in Congress after Democrats flipped Bourdeaux’s district last year.

That map got an overall B from Princeton, with Cs in competitiveness and geographic splits.

Democrats overstate their advantage, Lawler said.

“The Democratic proposal for Congress says that we ought to have seven Republicans, seven Democratic, it’s a 50-50, right? That really leans too far to the left, our benchmarks say that’s too far,” he said. “We’re trying to use these benchmarks as the best independent test of what’s fair and what’s not fair. Even if we were a 50-50 state, therefore, we have seven and seven, it just doesn’t work that way because people live in clusters.”

The analysts gave the Democrats higher marks on their state House and Senate proposals, both of which would yield them some gains but keep the chambers under Republican control.

The data suggests those maps paint a more realistic picture of Georgia’s political climate, Lawler said.

“The Democratic Caucus proposal for state Senate shows 25 Democrats, 31 Republicans,” Lawler said. “And we actually think that’s fair. That matches the natural political distribution of voters in Georgia right now. It’s within the range.”

Lawsuits on the horizon

But the process seems much more likely to end in a courtroom rather than with interparty high-fiving.

And the Democrats are likely calculating that playing nice with their proposed maps early in the process could give them an advantage if the final maps end up in front of a judge.

“The strategy for the minority party is, by offering alternatives, if they then go to court, which almost always happens in redistricting, then they can build their argument as to why they’re challenging the state’s map,” Bullock said. “They can say, ‘Here, we did this alternative,’ which Democrats would argue is much fairer, say, to a minority group or something like that. The court wouldn’t just unilaterally substitute the plaintiffs’ map, but it would be a basis that the court could point to a question about, ‘Well, did the Legislature consider this alternative? Why didn’t it adopt it?’ They’ll be trying to build a record.”

If a lawsuit comes, it will likely center around race.

This is the first redistricting and reapportionment since the 2013 U.S. Supreme Court ruling struck down the preclearance requirement in the Voting Rights Act. A decade ago, Georgia’s maps had to win the approval of the Justice Department in Washington; today, they do not.

The Voting Rights Act still allows an opportunity for legal challenges claiming new district lines are racially discriminatory.

“Other than that, there’s really no other oversight, particularly in a state like this one that has a trifecta, where one party controls the three branches,” McCoy said.

If members of a racial or language minority believe their vote has been diluted by the new maps, whether by being packed into a small number of districts or cracked up into multiple districts where they have little say in elections, they could have cause for a lawsuit against the plan.

That could mean more hurdles to clear for lawmakers looking to balance population levels, historic voting patterns and existing communities of interest.

“One of the things which may be a challenge would be to try to maintain the level of Black concentrations in some of the underpopulated districts,” Bullock said. “The most underpopulated districts tend to be ones that are currently represented by African Americans. And it may be that in some of those instances, it will be challenging to keep the Black percentage as high as it currently is. If you have to bring in large numbers of new people to get the population up to one person, one vote, can you do that and maintain the same level of concentration?”

Georgia Recorder Deputy Editor Jill Nolin contributed to this report.

The post All you need to know as Georgia lawmakers divide decade’s worth of political spoils appeared first on Georgia Recorder .

Comments / 0

Related
Georgia Recorder

Georgia House GOP approves legislative map to preserve majority for years

The Georgia House approved new borders for their districts on a mostly party-line vote Wednesday, 99 to 79. If the maps pass the Senate and receive Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature, the new lines will shape Georgians’ choice of their state representatives under the Gold Dome for the next decade. “I am proud that we have […] The post Georgia House GOP approves legislative map to preserve majority for years appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
POLITICS
Georgia Recorder

State lawmakers reach across aisle, say 2022 is ‘the year of mental health’

Bipartisan momentum for action on mental health in the wake of the pandemic appears to be building ahead of next year’s legislative session. A group of lawmakers from both sides of the aisle and both chambers gathered this week at the state Capitol for a press conference, with several declaring 2022 to be “the year […] The post State lawmakers reach across aisle, say 2022 is ‘the year of mental health’ appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
MENTAL HEALTH
Georgia Recorder

Local Georgia officials eye clean energy climate solutions in Build Back Better Act

Brookhaven and Doraville mayors joined conservationists Wednesday to call on Congress to support milestone legislation they say will reduce pollution, create high-paying jobs, and address systemic environmental injustice.   As early as next week, the House of Representatives could take up a vote on President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act that provides a […] The post Local Georgia officials eye clean energy climate solutions in Build Back Better Act appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Legal threats fly as lawmakers build momentum for new Georgia Senate map

The state Senate passed its new district map with a party-line vote after a three-hour debate Tuesday that offered a preview of the likely legal arguments to come. The 34-to-21 vote moves the new Senate districts over to the House, but the opposite chamber typically signs off on the other’s plan. The House is set […] The post Legal threats fly as lawmakers build momentum for new Georgia Senate map appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceville, GA
City
Suwanee, GA
City
Cuthbert, GA
City
Marietta, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Buford, GA
City
Albany, GA
City
Snellville, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Georgia Recorder

Critics say lawmakers needlessly split cities during fast-tracked redistricting

Georgia lawmakers’ efforts to redraw the state’s political lines continued apace Monday, despite bipartisan criticism that the process is moving too fast and carving up too many of the state’s smaller cities. The House unveiled a new legislative map shortly before a 1 p.m. meeting of the chamber’s redistricting committee, leaving some activists and residents […] The post Critics say lawmakers needlessly split cities during fast-tracked redistricting appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Georgia GOP lawmakers draw fire over planned redistricting maps

Tensions are rising at the state Capitol as Republican lawmakers push forward new district maps they hope will protect their majority into the future and survive a likely court challenge.  Senate Republicans voted their map out of a committee Friday afternoon, teeing it up for a vote in the full Senate in the second week […] The post Georgia GOP lawmakers draw fire over planned redistricting maps appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Defense lawyer in Arbery case claims Al Sharpton presence intimidates jurors

After Rev. Al Sharpton sat next to Ahmaud Arbery’s family in a Glynn County courtroom Wednesday, a defense attorney representing one of the three white men on trial for Arbery’s killing raised questions about prominent Black pastors showing up. The judge rejected defense attorney Kevin Gough’s request to limit how many nationally recognized Black pastors […] The post Defense lawyer in Arbery case claims Al Sharpton presence intimidates jurors appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Georgia Recorder

State Senators tee up redistricting map for speedy approval despite critics

Georgia Senate Republicans defended their proposed redistricting map against criticism that it violates federal law at a Thursday Reapportionment and Redistricting committee meeting and ahead of a planned Friday vote. Dozens of people crowded into a Capitol meeting room to weigh in on the map before the committee considers passing it and it heads for […] The post State Senators tee up redistricting map for speedy approval despite critics appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Boddie
Person
Carolyn Bourdeaux
Georgia Recorder

U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature

This story was updated at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 6 with additional comment from Georgia’s representatives.  WASHINGTON—The U.S. House cleared a $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill and took a major step toward passage of a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill late Friday, following months of wrangling between Democrats’ progressive and moderate wings. The […] The post U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Opinion: We’re treating essential workers like they’re expendable, again

They slaughtered animals for us — practically shoulder to shoulder during a pandemic — so we could be carnivores. They cared for the elderly and then watched one after another of their patients succumb to the virus. They stocked the shelves of grocery stores and brought the food to our cars. They kept Amazon warehouses […] The post Opinion: We’re treating essential workers like they’re expendable, again appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
LABOR ISSUES
Georgia Recorder

Federal Medicaid workaround called short-term substitute for Georgia expansion

A Medicaid workaround proposal has made it into the Biden administration’s $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill, potentially providing health care coverage to hundreds of thousands of low-income Georgians. But health care advocates and analysts say the plan, which targets the dozen GOP-led states that have rejected Medicaid expansion, is a temporary substitute for […] The post Federal Medicaid workaround called short-term substitute for Georgia expansion appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Explosive testimony on tap as witnesses queued up to testify in Arbery case

The fourth week of the trial of three white men accused of murdering 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery is set to resume this week with testimony from a lengthy witness list that includes police officers, GBI investigators, neighbors of the defendants and others set to testify. Attorneys still aim to finish presenting their cases in mid-November despite […] The post Explosive testimony on tap as witnesses queued up to testify in Arbery case  appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia House#Georgia Senate#South Georgia#North Georgia#Republicans#Democrats#Stone Mountain#Cobb
Georgia Recorder

Bookman: GOP’s Trump-lite Virginia win hard for Georgia Republicans to duplicate

The future of American democracy might have gotten just a wee bit brighter thanks to political news out of Virginia this week. Yes, Democrats got whipped soundly, losing a critical governor’s race in a state that Joe Biden carried by 10 percentage points just a year ago. That’s particularly ominous for Democrats in states such […] The post Bookman: GOP’s Trump-lite Virginia win hard for Georgia Republicans to duplicate appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Redistricting day one pits harsh political reality against mellow Braves buzz

State lawmakers have eased into a special session centered on drawing new district lines that throw some legislators’ political future in doubt and will significantly remake some districts. But there was little action on map-making Wednesday as lawmakers, third-party groups and others tried to make sense of the GOP plans released on the eve of […] The post Redistricting day one pits harsh political reality against mellow Braves buzz appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
U.S. POLITICS
Georgia Recorder

Georgia bids for time to help renters avoid eviction as aid deadline looms

The fate of Georgia renters waiting on emergency housing relief aid hangs in the balance as the state agency managing a $550 million program will ask the U.S. Treasury Department to sign off on a plan to get money in the hands of those who need it to avoid eviction. Meanwhile, nonprofits trying to help […] The post Georgia bids for time to help renters avoid eviction as aid deadline looms appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Federal vaccine rule for private businesses to kick in on Jan. 4

WASHINGTON — Many private employers beginning in January will have to ensure their workers either are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or that they will undergo weekly testing and wear a face covering, under a new federal rule announced Thursday by the White House. The policy from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is set to […] The post Federal vaccine rule for private businesses to kick in on Jan. 4 appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Georgia Recorder

Obama at world climate conference: We are falling short

Returning to the world stage on climate change, former President Barack Obama Monday told world leaders and young people gathered in Glasgow, Scotland, that time is running out to prevent life-threatening degradation of the planet’s climate, and he called on the world’s young people to demand better. “Collectively and individually, we are still falling short. […] The post Obama at world climate conference: We are falling short appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
POTUS
Georgia Recorder

Today’s ‘civil war’ is an attack on the rule of law

There is a civil war underway in America. It’s not the same sort of war we fought more than 150 years ago, when Americans took sides on whether slavery was good or evil, donned blue and gray uniforms, then  slaughtered each other on the battlefield. This is a war that’s happening in slow-motion, a largely […] The post Today’s ‘civil war’ is an attack on the rule of law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
LAW
Georgia Recorder

Supreme Court justices skeptical about New York gun control law

WASHINGTON — Conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court expressed skepticism Wednesday after listening to two hours of oral arguments on a New York law that imposes strict limits on carrying a gun outside the home—a case that will test how far states can go when crafting their own laws. In New York State Rifle & […] The post Supreme Court justices skeptical about New York gun control law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Americans in climate-threatened regions anxious for solutions from world summit

Flooded beach towns will be abandoned along millions of miles of coastlines. Islands will be inundated. It has already begun. Heat will become so oppressive that field workers can’t endure it and crops fail. It’s already happening. Huge wildfires will scorch millions of acres and spew toxic smoke plumes across swaths of the planet. Astronauts […] The post Americans in climate-threatened regions anxious for solutions from world summit appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
POLITICS
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

1K+
Followers
325
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Recorder is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policies to stories of the people and communities affected by them. We bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues from our office a few blocks from Georgia’s Gold Dome. Our perch might be near the Capitol in downtown Atlanta, but the communities we care about are found in all corners of Georgia, from the mountains of Blue Ridge to the flatlands of Bainbridge. Just a few years ago, news outlets across Georgia staffed their own capital bureaus and it was common for several reporters to cover the same legislative committee hearings, press conferences on the Capitol steps and other state policy news. Most traditional news organizations now lack the resources to do much more than chase the political outrage of the day. Meanwhile, proposals to shape Georgia’s approach to health care, public schools, community development and other essential ingredients for a good quality-of-life don’t receive the attention they warrant. The Georgia Recorder aims to remedy that. The Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Recorder retains editorial independence.

 https://georgiarecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy