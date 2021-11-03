Minneapolis City Council: Which races are still up in the air the next day?

Nov 2, 2021

All 13 Minneapolis City Council seats were up for grabs during Tuesday's elections, with the city's residents weighing in via ranked-choice voting. As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Secretary of State's Office showed all precincts reporting in each of the city council races.

Unofficial vote tallies show five seats still undecided after the first-place votes were counted. That means ranked choice voting tabulation in these races begins Wednesday morning. (You can read more about the process here.)

As the morning after gets underway, here's where each of the Minneapolis City Council races stands.

Ward 1

No winner after first-choice votes counted, with Elliott Payne at 48.23% of first-choice votes and incumbent Kevin Reich at 42.86%. Tabulation will continue Wednesday.

Ward 2

No winner after first-choice votes counted. Challenger Robin Wonsley Worlobah leads with 29.04% of first-place votes, with fellow challenger Yusra Arab just behind at 28.49%. Incumbent Cam Gordon sits at 26.36%

Ward 3

No winner after first-choice votes counted. Michael Rainville leads with 45.11% of first-place votes, ahead of incumbent Steve Fletcher who is at 39.23%.

Ward 4

LaTrisha Vetaw unseated incumbent Phillipe M. Cunningham, taking 60.63% of first-place votes. Cunningham made history in 2017 by becoming one of the first openly transgender men to be elected to public office in the United States.

Ward 5

No winner after first-choice votes counted. Current Council Member Jeremiah Ellison leads with 31.98% of the first-place votes, but two challengers are a hair behind: Kristel Porter at 24.79% and Victor Martinez at 24.64%.

Ward 6

Council Member Jamal Osman won re-election with 59.41% of first-place votes over challenger A. Bihi (41.43%)

Ward 7

Lisa Goodman remains the longest-serving Minneapolis council member, winning re-election with 61.91% of first-place votes.

Ward 8

Andrea Jenkins posted a resounding win over challenger Bob Sullentrop, pulling in 84.92% of first-place votes.

Ward 9

The DFL-endorsed Jason Chavez will take over the Ward 9 seat, garnering 56.89% of first-place votes. Current Council Member Alondra Cano did not run for re-election.

Ward 10

No winner after first-choice votes counted. Leading the pack after the tallying of first-place votes is Aisha Chughtai at 36.93%. Katie Jones is in second at 19.58%, with Alicia Gibson at 18.74% and Chris Parsons pulling in 15.12%. Incumbent and council president Lisa Bender did not run for re-election.

Ward 11

Emily Koski earned 58.33% of first-place votes, knocking off incumbent Jeremy Schroeder (who got 30.32% of the vote).

Ward 12

Incumbent Andrew Johnson handily won re-election with 64.83% of first-place votes.

Ward 13

Current Council Member Linea Palmisano was re-elected, taking 66.19% of the first-place votes.