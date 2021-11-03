Bi-District playoffs: high school volleyball scores, highlights
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school volleyball playoffs are officially underway across the state of Texas, and several schools out of El Paso have the potential to make deep playoff runs. KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action from the Bi-District Round.
Class 6A
•Franklin def. Permian, 3-0 (Cougars advance to Area Round
•Eastlake def. Midland High, 3-0 (Falcons advance to Area Round)
•Coronado def. Frenship, 3-0 (Thunderbirds advance to Area Round)
•Legacy def. Montwood, 3-1 (Rams eliminated)
Class 5A
•Hanks def. Chapin, 3-2 (Knights advance to Area Round, Huskies eliminated)
•El Dorado def. Jefferson, 3-2 (Aztecs advance to Area Round, Silver Foxes eliminated)
•Burges def. Canutillo, 3-0 (Mustangs advance to Area Round, Eagles eliminated)
•Ysleta def. El Paso High, 3-2 (Indians advance to Area Round, Tigers eliminated)
Class 4A
•Seminole def. Clint, 3-2 (Lions eliminated)
•Greenwood def. Fabens, 3-0 (Wildcats eliminated)
•Pecos def. Mountain View, 3-1 (Lobos eliminated)
Class 3A
•Dell City def. Anthony, 3-0 (Wildcats eliminated)
•Brownfield def. Tornillo, 3-0 (Coyotes eliminated)
