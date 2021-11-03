Bi-District playoffs: high school volleyball scores, highlights

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school volleyball playoffs are officially underway across the state of Texas, and several schools out of El Paso have the potential to make deep playoff runs. KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action from the Bi-District Round.

Class 6A

•Franklin def. Permian, 3-0 (Cougars advance to Area Round

•Eastlake def. Midland High, 3-0 (Falcons advance to Area Round)

•Coronado def. Frenship, 3-0 (Thunderbirds advance to Area Round)

•Legacy def. Montwood, 3-1 (Rams eliminated)

Class 5A

•Hanks def. Chapin, 3-2 (Knights advance to Area Round, Huskies eliminated)

•El Dorado def. Jefferson, 3-2 (Aztecs advance to Area Round, Silver Foxes eliminated)

•Burges def. Canutillo, 3-0 (Mustangs advance to Area Round, Eagles eliminated)

•Ysleta def. El Paso High, 3-2 (Indians advance to Area Round, Tigers eliminated)

Class 4A

•Seminole def. Clint, 3-2 (Lions eliminated)

•Greenwood def. Fabens, 3-0 (Wildcats eliminated)

•Pecos def. Mountain View, 3-1 (Lobos eliminated)

Class 3A

•Dell City def. Anthony, 3-0 (Wildcats eliminated)

•Brownfield def. Tornillo, 3-0 (Coyotes eliminated)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.