CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Bi-District playoffs: high school volleyball scores, highlights

By Andy Morgan
KTSM
KTSM
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=105M6M_0ckw999r00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school volleyball playoffs are officially underway across the state of Texas, and several schools out of El Paso have the potential to make deep playoff runs. KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action from the Bi-District Round.

Class 6A

•Franklin def. Permian, 3-0 (Cougars advance to Area Round
•Eastlake def. Midland High, 3-0 (Falcons advance to Area Round)
•Coronado def. Frenship, 3-0 (Thunderbirds advance to Area Round)
•Legacy def. Montwood, 3-1 (Rams eliminated)

Class 5A

•Hanks def. Chapin, 3-2 (Knights advance to Area Round, Huskies eliminated)
•El Dorado def. Jefferson, 3-2 (Aztecs advance to Area Round, Silver Foxes eliminated)
•Burges def. Canutillo, 3-0 (Mustangs advance to Area Round, Eagles eliminated)
•Ysleta def. El Paso High, 3-2 (Indians advance to Area Round, Tigers eliminated)

Class 4A

•Seminole def. Clint, 3-2 (Lions eliminated)
•Greenwood def. Fabens, 3-0 (Wildcats eliminated)
•Pecos def. Mountain View, 3-1 (Lobos eliminated)

Class 3A

•Dell City def. Anthony, 3-0 (Wildcats eliminated)
•Brownfield def. Tornillo, 3-0 (Coyotes eliminated)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSM

Eastlake’s Anaelena Ramirez signs to play volleyball at Grand Canyon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It was a banner day at Eastlake High School on Wednesday. Senior Anaelena Ramirez signing her national letter of intent to play college volleyball at the Division I level at Grand Canyon. Meanwhile, Jazlyn Gomez is also going Division I after signing to play softball at Arkansas Pine Bluff. Student-athlete bios […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP set to open season at home against Incarnate Word

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Coming off a 17-8 (13-5 in Conference USA) season in 2020-21, the UTEP women’s basketball team enters this season with high expectations. The Miners will open the season on Thursday night inside the Don Haskins Center when they play host to Incarnate Word. “We are very excited to tip off our […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Americas outfielder Sydney Saenz signs to play softball at Oregon State

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It was a banner day at Americas High School on Wednesday. Eight softball players signed their national letters of intent to play collegiately at the next level. Wednesday marked the start of the early signing period and the day was headlined by outfielder Sydney Saenz, who will play at Oregon […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP begins Golding era with win over WNMU, 85-57

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Jamal Bieniemy poured in 23 points, Keonte Kennedy flirted with a double-double (11 points, six rebounds), and the Joe Golding era at UTEP is off to a 1-0 start following the Miners 85-57 win over Western New Mexico at the Don Haskins Center on Tuesday night. Playing in front of […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
City
Canutillo, TX
Local
Texas Sports
El Paso, TX
Education
State
Texas State
City
Dell City, TX
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
Fabens, TX
City
Brownfield, TX
Local
Texas Education
KTSM

UTEP volleyball completes reverse sweep of rival New Mexico State

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A historic UTEP volleyball season has reached another milestone: 20 wins. The Miners, who found themselves down two sets, came all the way back to reverse sweep Battle of I-10 rival New Mexico State at the Pan American Center on Wednesday night. With the win, UTEP completes a regular season […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

UTEP volleyball’s Alyssa Sianez named Conference-USA Defensive Player of the Week

DALLAS, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP’s volleyball defensive specialist, Alyssa Sianez, is named the Conference-USA Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week after UTEP’s victory against the University of North Texas. Sianez, from El Paso, Texas had an outstanding weekend as she led the team with 33 digs (5.50 digs/set) in six sets played, helping the Miners sweep […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Rams#Bi District#Permian#Cougars#Area Round#Midland High#Thunderbirds#Fhs Volleyball#Knights#Aztecs#Silver Foxes#Mustangs#El Paso High#Indians#Tigers#Pecos#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

UTEP turns the page to North Texas following back-to-back losses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Coming off back-to-back losses, including a 44-23 drubbing at the hands of nationally-ranked UTSA at home on Saturday, UTEP returned to the practice field on Monday ready to turn the page. The Miners (6-3, 3-2 Conference USA) are now in third place in C-USA West and a Division title is […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KTSM

Las Cruces, Santa Teresa pick up first round playoff wins on Saturday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces High School and Santa Teresa will be joining Centennial and Mayfield in the quarterfinals of the New Mexico state football playoffs. The No. 5 Bulldawgs steamrolled No. 12 Clovis 42-7 at the Field of Dreams on Saturday afternoon, setting up a Class 6A quarterfinal showdown with No. […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Chapin’s KJ Lewis narrows college choices down to 12 schools

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – He’s going to be able to choose whatever college he wants for college basketball in a few years, but it makes sense to trim the list down a little bit. Chapin junior superstar basketball player KJ Lewis, a consensus top-50 player in the nation in the Class of 2023, has […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

1K+
Followers
552
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy