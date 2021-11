After hearing the details of Henry Ruggs’ accident and subsequent charges, it was only a matter of hours before the Raiders announced that they were releasing him. Ruggs has since cleared waivers and no team is expected to show interest in him anytime soon. Given that Ruggs could spend up to 20 years in prison for his DUI resulting in death, there is a chance he’ll never have interest from an NFL team again.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO