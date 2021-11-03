Hammond among US cities with longest work week

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento and several other California cities have been given high marks in a new 2021 ranking of Best Places for Halloween. The new WalletHub study was released on Monday and takes into account factors like costume stores per cavity, the average price of Halloween party tickets, and share of potential trick-or-treat stops. Coming in at number 22, Sacramento was given a high mark for its “Halloween Fun” category, which includes things like pumpkin patchers and haunted houses per capita. Fittingly, after an historic atmospheric river moved through the region over the weekend, Sacramento’s lowest score was in the “Halloween Weather” category. California cities, both north and south, take up a significant portion of the top 20 cities. Los Angeles came in 2nd in the list, while San Francisco ranked 5th. San Diego (7th), Santa Ana (8th), San Jose (9th), Anaheim (11th), Long Beach (16th), Irvine (18th) and Chula Vista (19th) all make appearances high up the ranking. Stockton also made the list, but in the bottom fourth of cities at number 79. Read the full list here.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO