CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Hammond among US cities with longest work week

By Samuel Stebbins The Center Square
Hammond Daily Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecord numbers of Americans have quit their jobs in recent months. In what has been dubbed "The Great Resignation," one-in-four U.S. workers left their job in 2021. Much of the exodus is being driven by employee burnout, which often results from spending too much time at work. Partly in...

www.hammondstar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Washington Post

New York City cuts vaccine mandate deal with unions

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. New York City said Thursday that it had reached an agreement with at least four unions representing some 75,000 city employees to establish rules about how workers can apply for medical or religious exemptions to the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

Optimism At TSA Job Fair In Queens After Labor Department Reports Biggest Hiring Boost Since July

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — U.S. employers added more than 500,000 jobs in October, a hopeful sign that economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is on course. There was optimism at a job fair in Flushing, Queens after the Labor Department’s positive news, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Friday. Hundreds of job seekers lined up at the recruitment event after a tough 18-month stretch. The line extended outside. “I’m hopeful that I will find something,” said Giovanni Aranda. “There’s definitely been more companies hiring,” said Diamond Stevenson. “The pandemic was crazy. Everything was closed-up, a lot of people lost their jobs, a lot of businesses shut down,”...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Hammond, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Hammond, LA
Government
WTAJ

US employers shrugged off virus and stepped up hiring

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers accelerated their hiring last month, adding a solid 531,000 jobs, the most since July and a sign that the recovery from the pandemic recession is overcoming a virus-induced slowdown. Friday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate fell to 4.6% last month from 4.8% in September. That is […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Time#Working Hours#U S Census Bureau#Americans#Burnout#Japanese#The U S Census Bureau#The Census Bureau
Daily Iberian

This Is the Fastest Shrinking Parish in Louisiana

U.S. population growth slowed over the last decade to its lowest rate since the Great Depression. The U.S. population is aging rapidly. While baby boomers have started to hit retirement age, challenging economic circumstances have caused many younger Americans to postpone having a family -- and this was before the pandemic made conditions even more difficult.
LOUISIANA STATE
Navy Times

Veterans unemployment in October steady as national rate continues to drop

Veterans unemployment remained under 4.0 percent for the third consecutive month in October as the national unemployment rate continued its steady decline, according to estimates released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. The jobless rate for veterans last month was 3.9 percent, up slightly from the 3.6 percent...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Scotland
Daily Iberian

This is the Least Educated City in Louisiana

College enrollment has declined steadily in the United States in recent years. With rising tuition costs and surging student debt, enrollment rates have fallen at an average of nearly 2% a year since 2010. While four years of higher education may not be for everyone, Americans without a bachelor's degree tend to be far more limited in their career opportunities, job security, and earning potential.
LOUISIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Bradenton, FL Among the US Cities Most Vulnerable to Costly Hurricane Damage

So far, 2021 has been a historic year for natural disasters in the United States. There were a record 18 weather and climate disasters costing more than $1 billion each in the first nine months of 2021, according to a report from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. Wildfires, severe storms, tornadoes, and extreme temperatures resulted in 538 deaths and $104.8 billion in damage nationwide from January through September -- eclipsing totals from all of 2020.
BRADENTON, FL
WHEC TV-10

Blue National HVAC ranks Rochester among 5 snowiest cities in US

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Well this comes as no surprise. Blue National HVAC ranked Rochester as one of the five snowiest cities in the U.S. The company analyzed 2020 climate data to get what it says are the most accurate estimates of annual inches of snow. It found that only...
CBS Sacramento

Best Places For Halloween: Sacramento Ranks 22nd Among US Cities

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento and several other California cities have been given high marks in a new 2021 ranking of Best Places for Halloween. The new WalletHub study was released on Monday and takes into account factors like costume stores per cavity, the average price of Halloween party tickets, and share of potential trick-or-treat stops. Coming in at number 22, Sacramento was given a high mark for its “Halloween Fun” category, which includes things like pumpkin patchers and haunted houses per capita. Fittingly, after an historic atmospheric river moved through the region over the weekend, Sacramento’s lowest score was in the “Halloween Weather” category. California cities, both north and south, take up a significant portion of the top 20 cities. Los Angeles came in 2nd in the list, while San Francisco ranked 5th. San Diego (7th), Santa Ana (8th), San Jose (9th), Anaheim (11th), Long Beach (16th), Irvine (18th) and Chula Vista (19th) all make appearances high up the ranking. Stockton also made the list, but in the bottom fourth of cities at number 79. Read the full list here.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy