Presidential Election

Glenn Youngkin just showed how Republicans can win

By John Podhoretz
New York Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Republican victory in Virginia — a state Democrat Joe Biden won last year by 10 points — is such a colossal political story it’s hard to take it all in. The key: Donald Trump was not on the ballot. And this key fact works in two directions. First,...

Indy100

Marjorie Taylor Greene shared the phone numbers of 13 Republicans – so one redirected calls back to her

They say 13 is unlucky for some, and controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene certainly made the “wrong call” when she posted the phone numbers of House representatives who supported President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill. Pun most definitely intended. The Georgia congresswoman shared the numbers – which are publicly available...
POLITICO

Donald Trump is eyeing the "largest House Republican majority in American history" after next year's midterms.

The former president released excerpts from his own remarks at a closed NRCC event. What happened: Former President Donald Trump released parts of his speech from a National Republican Congressional Committee event held Monday in Florida. In the five-and-a-half minute video, Trump predicted Republicans would romp to victory in the 2022 midterms if they embrace policies his administration pursued.
State
Virginia State
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Donald Trump
CO GOP Senate Hopeful Says Voters Now Realize It Was Trump’s ‘Tone of Voice’ That Bugged Them, Not His Policies

A leading Colorado U.S. Senate candidate hopped on the radio last week and basically told Colorado’s swing voters they don’t care about climate change, preserving Obamacare, abortion rights, gun safety, democracy, immigration reform, courts… . Eli Bremer, a former Olympian who’s running (first) to win the Republican primary and (second)...
MSNBC

Trump's supporters have a bizarre secret password meant to own the libs

A new shibboleth insulting President Joe Biden has been circulating lately among Republican members of Congress, pundits and even weapons manufacturers. The refrain, “Let’s go Brandon,” might sound like an innocuous chant from right-leaning crowds. The Associated Press calls it a “not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the [Republican] party’s base.”
MSNBC Columnist Says Biden ‘Doesn’t Have the Gall’ to ‘Steamroll’ Trump Supporters Like Stalin Did the Nazis

An MSNBC columnist on Tuesday lamented that President Joe Biden didn’t have the “gall” to imitate former Soviet Union dictator Joseph Stalin by “steamrolling” his opponents, whom he likened to Nazis. The columnist, Eric Garcia, advised that Biden’s “presence in the White House” did not “inflame the Republican base in...
Orlando Sentinel

Republicans’ election fraud monster suddenly has GOP supervisors worried | Editorial

Alan Hays is upset because his fellow Lake County Republicans are spreading unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about 2020 election fraud. Cry us a river. Hays contributed to America’s present-day conspiratorial psychosis, and now is upset that the Frankenstein’s monster he helped create is rampaging across the countryside. Before Hays became supervisor of elections in Lake County, he was a ...
New Haven Register

Tucker Carlson Is a 'Manipulative Son of a Bitch' - and Other Thoughts from Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger is the kind of Republican that Democrats say we need in Congress to put American politics on a more even keel. Throughout Donald Trump’s rise to power, Kinzinger, a 43-year-old Republican representative from Illinois, grew more wary of the president’s willingness to stay inside the boundaries of his executive authority and more convinced that Trump would try to dismantle democratic institutions that got in his way. Kinzinger was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for “incitement of insurrection,” and he’s one of only two Republicans, along with Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), sitting on the House select committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the US Capitol.
