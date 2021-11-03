CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong Stocks Drop For A Seventh Straight Day As Fears Grow About Mainland Chinese Coronavirus Outbreaks

By South China Morning Post
 9 days ago
Hong Kong stocks fell for a seventh straight day, capping the longest losing streak in almost four months, as worries deepened about the Chinese economy and the worsening coronavirus outbreak in the mainland.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1 per cent to 24,857.01 at noon local time. The seven-day slide marked the benchmark's worst sequence since July 8. The Hang Seng Tech Index retreated 1.3 per cent, dragged down by a 1.8 per cent decline in Alibaba to HK$158.70, while Tencent fell 0.6 per cent to HK$461.20.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4 per cent. A notice from the Chinese government released on Monday evening urging households to stock up on daily necessities has sparked widespread concern online about some recent Covid-19 outbreaks.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Chinese sportswear companies were the biggest gainers on the Hang Seng gauge. Li Ning jumped 5.4 per cent to HK$86.25, while Anta Sports Products rose 2.7 per cent to HK$121.90. Property developers Country Garden Holdings and Henderson Land racked up gains of at least 1 per cent.

Losers on Wednesday included solar power glass manufacturer Xinyi Solar, which tumbled 8.5 per cent to HK$14.06 and carmaker Geely Auto, which slid 5 per cent to HK$24.90. Shenzhou International Group, a Chinese knitwear manufacturer and exporter, slumped 4.4 per cent to HK$158.10.

The Chinese economy saw weakness in October amid debt woes in the property market and an energy crisis that had weighed on manufacturing, while strict coronavirus controls were imposed to suppress outbreaks. China's new locally transmitted cases spiked to a three-month high of 93 cases on Tuesday, prompting more frequent localised lockdowns.

The market faces headwinds "with all of the three horse carriages showing signs of slowdown", said Will Shum, portfolio management director in Hong Kong at iFast Financial, referring to China's three main growth drivers of consumption, investment and exports. China's economy grew 4.9 per cent last quarter, down from the second quarter growth rate of 7.9 per cent.

On the mainland, Beijing Dataway Horizon, a data analysis provider, surged 145 per cent to 47.50 yuan on its first day of trading in Shenzhen.

US equities rose overnight to record highs buoyed by strong corporate earnings. Traders await a decision from the US Federal Reserve on its tapering schedule.

Other major markets in Asia were mixed on Wednesday. The Australian stock benchmark advanced 0.8 per cent, equities in South Korea retreated 1.3 per cent, while Japanese markets are closed for a holiday.

Related
AFP

US markets fall as inflation concerns rise

US stock markets retreated further on Wednesday as the bogeyman of inflation returned to spook investors, but European equities mostly rose and bitcoin reached a new record -- temporarily. Gold, silver and Bitcoin all gained initially as investors flooded into assets viewed as a hedge against the corrosive effect of inflation on their savings, but later retreated.
BUSINESS
AFP

China's 'Single's Day' shopping fest subdued by tech crackdown

China on Thursday held a subdued version of its annual "Single's Day" shopping spree, shorn of the usual boasting on sales volume as the country's chastened e-commerce sector kept a lower profile amid a government crackdown on platforms such as those operated by Alibaba. Platforms operated by Alibaba and its closest competitor JD.com reported combined sales of $115 billion last year.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

European stocks stumble as Chinese inflation pressures grow

A rise in Chinese PPI has taken year-on-year factory input price growth up to 13.5%. With US CPI due out later, there is a strong chance we will see another reminder of how Chinese manufacturers invariably pass some of that cost on to the Western consumer. In the UK, Marks & Spencer and ITV have enjoyed a strong start to the day.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Hong Kong Leader Expects Mainland China Border to Reopen in Feb - Broadcaster

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Friday she expected the border with mainland China to largely reopen in February next year as the two governments stick to their zero COVID-19 policies, public broadcaster RTHK reported. Despite barely recording any local coronavirus cases in recent months,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index leads losses in Asia as Chinese real estate shares fall

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Friday as shares in Hong Kong led losses among the region's major markets. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 1.41% to finish the trading day at 24,870.51. Mainland Chinese stocks closed lower, with the Shanghai composite down 1% to 3,491.57 while the Shenzhen component shed 0.637% to 14,462.62.
STOCKS
ihsmarkit.com

APAC 2021 Proxy Season Review-part1. Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan

In this review IHS Markit explores policy trends, investor actions, commonsolicitations, and key dissent in resolutions in the market of mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. A follow-up report will focus on developments in Japan and South Korea market. Posted 05 November 2021 by Atsushi Matsunaga, CMA – Director ESG,...
WORLD
CNBC

Chinese real estate stocks slide amid renewed fears in mixed Asia trading day

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday, as Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese real estate firms fell amid renewed fears. By the market close in Hong Kong, China Evergrande Group's stock fell 2.9% while China Vanke tanked by 4%, while Sunac China Holdings plunged 9.6%. The Hang Seng Properties index declined 0.99% to 30,203.36. The broader Hang Seng index in Hong Kong erased earlier gains and fell 0.22% to 25,099.67.
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Hong Kong 3Q GDP grows 5.4% y-o-y, sees frozen tourism as a constraint

HONG KONG (Nov 1): Hong Kong's economy lost momentum in the third quarter as exports slowed, and the bounce from last year's pandemic-induced slump has largely run its course, with longer-term prospects hanging on the impact of the city's zero-Covid policy. The global financial hub is following Beijing's lead in...
BUSINESS
