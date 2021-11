We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. Digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin seem to be plastered anywhere you look these days. From news reports to celebrities like Kim Kardashian pitching cryptocurrency on Instagram, it’s clear everyone—from old school banks to millennials—wants in on the action. But to break into the crypto-verse, you’ll need to visit a crypto exchange, or a digital network where you can turn your dollars into DOGE (or any other cryptocurrency). To help you pick the...

CURRENCIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO