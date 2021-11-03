Creative Nonfiction

This event is part of the Reinventing Right Now series organized by the College of Humanities, Education, and Social Sciences at Gannon University. The event will begin with an artist talk by master papermaker Ashley Pastore and printmaker Alex Anthes. They will show some of their work, share their artistic philosophy, and talk about "being present" through creative action in the form of printmaking as a counter to the unpredictability of life. They will then give a printmaking demonstration, explaining specific presses and processes. Finally, they will lead a printmaking workshop with up to 20 participants (RSVP required). In the first part of the workshop, participants will create a print on the letterpress. In the second part, participants use the monotype process, which involves painting onto a sheet of plexiglass and then running the letterpress print. Each participant in the workshop will get to keep a copy of the print they make. All are welcome to attend the talk and to watch the demonstration, both of which are free and open to the public; however, the printmaking workshop costs $5 per person and is limited to 20 people. Please RSVP for the workshop at https://gannonevents.totalcamps.com/About%20Us. Please see the below schedule for the event: 1:00 – 1:40 Artist talk with Ashley Pastore and Alex Anthes. 1:40 – 2:10 Demonstration of printmaking process. 2:20 – 5:00 Participants create their own prints using the presses. All are welcome, but RSVP required to participate in the printmaking (limit 20).

