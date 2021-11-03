CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Creative Nonfiction

kclibrary.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article7 – 9:30 p.m. A new zoom link will be sent each week. Classes are taught by graduate students in...

kclibrary.org

Comments / 0

Related
kclibrary.org

Academic Writing

6 – 8 p.m. A new zoom link will be sent each week. Classes are taught by graduate students in the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s MFA Program in Creative Writing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
deer-park.tx.us

Nonfiction Book Discussion

Drop by and pick up a good nonfiction book to read for the month of November. Then join us at the library on Thursday, November 18th at 10:30 a.m. to talk about it! For more information, please contact the library at 281-478-7208 or library@deerparktx.org.
DEER PARK, TX
Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

Making a Creative Connection

A new studio in Blair provides a gallery and place for art and music lessons. Creative Connection Studio Gallery, 1546 Washington Street, opened about a month ago. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
BLAIR, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Nonfiction#Graduate Students
krwg.org

Las Cruces 10X25 Creativity Conference

The inaugural 10X25 Creativity Conference took place at the Las Cruces Convention Center earlier this month. The conference brought together local entrepreneurs, artists, educators and politicians for a chance to share their stories and inspire more people to follow their passions. With such a diverse and unique group of people...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Psych Centra

Creativity and Depression: Is There a Link?

Research suggests engaging in artistic activities may ease symptoms of depression and other mental health conditions. In film, TV, literature, and even history, artists are often presented as tragic figures who either use creative expression to showcase their pain or use their pain to fuel their creativity. But how accurate...
MENTAL HEALTH
bigthought.org

For Learning Pathways Fellows, Creativity Is at the Forefront

“Our world moves fast,” says Dr. Janet Morrison-Lane, the Director of EAGLE Scholars, “and whether it’s the environment or global warming, we’ve got to think creatively about how to solve the problems we’re dealing with.”. That focus on creativity is a key part of EAGLE Scholars, a college-readiness program where...
DALLAS, TX
prweek.com

'Behind the madness was creative genius, and PR gold' – Creative Q&A

It all started in a grubby student room at university when a friend who had recently graduated was visiting and talking about his new job in PR. I had no idea what PR was but he made it sound extremely glamorous, and my interest was piqued. When I graduated he helped me find an internship, and I’ve been in the industry ever since. I started in hospitality, working as the PR co-ordinator for the once-legendary Met Bar and then handling the Ian Schrager account at Purple, where I learned so much of what I know now; and then I got the art bug and started working with clients like Frieze. I set up Scott & Co nine years ago to work with best-in-class clients across contemporary culture.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
granbydrummer.com

Insight into the creative process

My dad painted watercolors as a hobby throughout his life. He and my mom loved to travel around New England taking pictures of its gorgeous scenery and turning them into paintings. My mom started working in oils after she retired, so continuing the family tradition, I picked up watercolors as soon as I retired. I found an inspiring teacher in Carole Day and painted with a group at Holcomb Farm. Dorothy Dumond, an accomplished artist, suggested I join the newly formed Granby Art Association.
VISUAL ART
kclibrary.org

Art of the Pandemic Opening Reception

Five young artists in Kansas City’s Southeast community express their emotional responses to the issues that have dominated the past year, from the COVID-19 pandemic to the deaths of people of color at the hands of police and our nation’s reckoning with a history of racial inequity and injustice. The collection of compelling, often haunting images reflects both the pain and hope shared by community and country.
VISUAL ART
bookriot.com

10 Informative & Delightful Queer Nonfiction Comics

One of the things I enjoy most about comics is the sheer range of stories they can tell. I love a graphic novel, and I love a graphic memoir. But sequential art is so much more than that! Visual storytelling is a wonderful way to explore complicated subjects. It’s a great tool for teaching history. It’s a fantastic way to learn about the world and to familiarize yourself with new topics, people, and ideas. Picking up a massive history tome or a dense biography or an academic text can be daunting, even if you’re interested in the subject matter. But picking up a nonfiction comic isn’t quite as scary.
COMICS
eriereader.com

Unpredictability and Presence in Creative Action

This event is part of the Reinventing Right Now series organized by the College of Humanities, Education, and Social Sciences at Gannon University. The event will begin with an artist talk by master papermaker Ashley Pastore and printmaker Alex Anthes. They will show some of their work, share their artistic philosophy, and talk about "being present" through creative action in the form of printmaking as a counter to the unpredictability of life. They will then give a printmaking demonstration, explaining specific presses and processes. Finally, they will lead a printmaking workshop with up to 20 participants (RSVP required). In the first part of the workshop, participants will create a print on the letterpress. In the second part, participants use the monotype process, which involves painting onto a sheet of plexiglass and then running the letterpress print. Each participant in the workshop will get to keep a copy of the print they make. All are welcome to attend the talk and to watch the demonstration, both of which are free and open to the public; however, the printmaking workshop costs $5 per person and is limited to 20 people. Please RSVP for the workshop at https://gannonevents.totalcamps.com/About%20Us. Please see the below schedule for the event: 1:00 – 1:40 Artist talk with Ashley Pastore and Alex Anthes. 1:40 – 2:10 Demonstration of printmaking process. 2:20 – 5:00 Participants create their own prints using the presses. All are welcome, but RSVP required to participate in the printmaking (limit 20).
VISUAL ART
cambridgema.gov

Nonfiction Book Group (Main/Virtual)

October Read: The Unwinding of the Miracle: A Memoir of Life, Death, and Everything That Comes After by Julie Yip-Williams. Reading interests: We read and discuss popular non-fiction. Members will suggest and the facilitator will decide on future selections from titles available in the Minuteman Library Network. How to get...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HackerNoon

Exploring the Art of Creativity

Stephen King described creativity as being the ability to look at the same things as anyone else but see them differently. Without creativity, Albert Einstein couldn’t have devised his thought experiments of chasing after a beam of light. The irony of creativity is the Einstellung effect, which refers to our predisposition to use previous experience when solving new problems instead of thinking of novel or better approaches. Innovation is what happens when creative ideas are put into practice, such as Da Vinci's flying machines drawings.
FIFA
communityadvocate.com

CREATIVE NONFICTION: ‘School Days’

Public education has changed dramatically since my early school days; interactive white boards have replaced chalkboards, Power Points have replaced filmstrips, kids are no longer taught to write in cursive. Yet some things will never change. My husband can name every single one of his elementary school teachers, including his...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy