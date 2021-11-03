Found Poetry

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
themountvernongrapevine.com

Poetry With Richie Hofmann

BreakBread Literacy Project offers a series of virtual writing workshops for young creatives. Sessions are held via Zoom. Workshops are free, but registration is required. Open to students age 13-19, in grades 7-12. All workshop times are listed in EST. Questions? Email Jamie Lyn Smith-Fletcher at jamielyn@breakbreadproject.org. Richie Hofmann’s new...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thehillnews.org

JL Price Poetry Contest Comes to SLU in November

The 2021 James Ligon (JL) Price III Memorial Prize in Poetry contest is now receiving submissions through Nov. 15. The JL Price is an annual poetry contest held during each fall semester with winners announced during the Moving-Up Day, a SLU tradition that celebrates remarkable student achievements in academics and co-curricular activities, held in-person every spring.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kclibrary.org

Creative Nonfiction

7 – 9:30 p.m. A new zoom link will be sent each week. Classes are taught by graduate students in the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s MFA Program in Creative Writing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Olivia Monahan

The Revolution Will Not Be Televised, But It Will Be Found in the Poetry of Tongo Eisen Martin.

SF Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen Martin sits in front of Cafe Boheme in the Mission DistrictVanessa Parrish. I remember the collective groans that used to come in my English class when it was time to read poetry. The epic length of Beowulf, the thees and thous of Shakespeare, the overly flowery prose of Walt Whitman. While it all holds a place in the annals of literary history, it never really inspired the reaction our English teachers wanted.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kclibrary.org

Academic Writing

6 – 8 p.m. A new zoom link will be sent each week. Classes are taught by graduate students in the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s MFA Program in Creative Writing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Lake County News

American Life in Poetry: In an Unrelated

The elegant irony of Elaine Equi’s lament — what the Germans, I am told, call, “Weltmüdigkeit” (world-weariness) — in her poem, “In an Unrelated,” about the very contemporary phenomenon of “the news cycle,” is that despite what may seem like a grand separation of human beings in the world, we, in the end, have a common sense of collective connection.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Addison Independent

103-year-old gives poetry reading

Naomi Replansky was a finalist for the 1952 National Book Award in Poetry and the 2014 Poets’ Prize and Winner of the Poet Society of America’s 2013 William Carlos Williams Award. Now at the age of 103, she will give a virtual poetry reading on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 4:30 p.m.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
The Guardian

The best recent poetry – review roundup

Howdie-Skelp by Paul Muldoon (Faber, £14.99) Very few poets, living or otherwise, can combine high-speed wit, tongue-twisting alliteration and dizzying rhyme with the kind of insight that makes us pause, laugh, remember; feel envious, out of breath, punch-drunk. In Howdie-Skelp, Paul Muldoon summons the ghosts of TS Eliot and Dante to tell stories about our splintered realities, where the wasteland is everywhere and nowhere and Virgil is an immigrant waiter offering overpriced steak tartare. With cheeky poignancy and almost biblical satirical force, Muldoon captures the arrhythmia of our times, touching on voter suppression in the US, the killers of Jamal Khashoggi, the hopelessness of the two-party political system, and arguments about a united Ireland. With their elongated lines and expansive forms, often cast in sequences or variations, the poems feed on memories triggered by the news, TV binge-watching, ruins, damsons, or Robert Frost’s apples. They also flirt outrageously with paintings, translating the perverse and macabre into luminous commentaries on our desires and taboos. The book ends with 15 mutating sonnets about the rich absurdity of our pandemic lives and a new state of existential confusion.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
las-cruces.org

Joy Harjo Poetry Reading

For the final event of the Big Read Las Cruces, the Las Cruces Museum System and Thomas Branigan Memorial Library will host United States Poet Laureate Joy Harjo for a poetry reading and book signing at the Rio Grande Theater at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Harjo will read...
LAS CRUCES, NM
hyphenmagazine.com

OCTOBER POETRY: TWO POEMS BY ANGBEEN SALEEM

During the pandemic, I found myself craving the tenderest moments of physical contact from loved ones I would never see again. Angbeen Saleem's poems arrived to me in a deep spiral of sadness, drawing me gently through yearning and into joy. Both poems invite us to hold the bodies of our beloveds once more, if only for a moment in our minds, reminding us that we do not experience the fullness of love and loss alone.
THEATER & DANCE
berkeleyhighjacket.com

Poetry Club Transforms Trauma Into Art

Poetry Club, a club at Berkeley High School (BHS), strives to create a sanctuary for any student to write and share poetry. It is currently run by Sasha Wizelman, a senior in Communication Arts and Sciences (CAS), and Ren Green, a senior in Arts and Humanities Academy (AHA). “The Poetry...
BERKELEY, CA
huntingdondailynews.com

Jack Troy releases new poetry collection

Jack Troy is best known in the Huntingdon area for launching the Juniata College ceramics program, and his longtime career as a pottery professor. He’s transformed countless mounds of clay into pieces of art over the years, and it’s some of that creative energy that lends to his particular insights.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
wpsu.org

Poetry Moment: Gabeba Baderoon and 'The Edges of Things'

Poetry Moment on WPSU is a program featuring the work of contemporary Pennsylvania poets. Host Shara McCallum is this year’s Penn State Laureate. Today’s poem is “The Edges of Things” by Gabeba Baderoon. Gabeba Baderoon is the author three books of poetry, The Dream in the Next Body, A Hundred...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
littsburgh.com

Ed Ochester retires from the Pitt Poetry Series…

Following a long, distinguished career as a poet, teacher, and editor, Ed Ochester, series editor and creative force behind the Pitt Poetry Series of the University of Pittsburgh Press, has retired. Ochester took over the Pitt Poetry Series in 1978 and has published hundreds of collections by established and rising...
PITTSBURGH, PA
rockislandtoday.com

Olson, Smith win Student Poetry Contest

Black Hawk College issued the following announcement on Oct. 21. Black Hawk College is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2021 and hosted a Student Poetry Contest as part of the celebration. All students were invited to compose a poem on the theme of “What Education Means To Me.”. Upon review...
MOLINE, IL
Democrat-Herald

Interfaith Voices: Corvallis, poetry and cross-cultural interaction

Corvallis is a small city, but it is a melting pot of diverse cultures from around the globe. Over the years and through my modest contributions to some cultural events here and there, I noticed several cultural backgrounds which form the beautiful patterns of the social fabric of our community. Cross-cultural poetry readings, as one form of activity among many, could bring people together and lead to constructive interaction. The Interfaith Voices column can play a role in easy hunting for creative potentials within Corvallis.
CORVALLIS, OR
williamsrecord.com

Ladan Osman speaks at Poetry at Bennington

At the third out of five virtual talks that took place during the Poetry at Bennington series, Poet Ladan Osman held a conversation about audience identity in the visual and literary arts. Poetry at Bennington, organized by Director of Poetry at Bennington Michael Dumanis, is an annual multi-day event open...
BENNINGTON, VT
The Daily Collegian

Patricia Jabbeh Wesley to offer poetry reading Nov. 9

ALTOONA, Pa. — Patricia Jabbeh Wesley will offer a reading from her works at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, in the Titelman Study of the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts at Penn State Altoona. Jabbeh Wesley, professor of English, creative writing, and African literature at Penn State Altoona, is...
ALTOONA, PA

