Casa Mariano made a very big impression on Mr W and me at its media preview over two month ago.In fact, Mr W and I agreed we needed to return to do a meal on our own and see if it was as wonderful as in the first visit, giving it time to settle in. Settling in can either mean getting even better or, sometimes, going downhill (yes, it happens too often here in Miami). We returned, and sure enough, had a five star experience. In fact, it will be one of our ‘go to” places for dinners with friends and just the two of us. No surprise that it has a 60% repeat diner rate.

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO