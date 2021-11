Though John Baldessari passed away in early 2020 at age 88, the conceptual artist’s pioneering legacy lives on at the Los Angeles home he occupied for three decades. Significantly updated during Baldessari’s tenure—with more space, light and “creatively exciting” living space—the Craftsman bungalow is now on the market in the coastal Ocean Park neighborhood of Santa Monica, asking $3.9 million. Often called the “Godfather of Conceptual Art,” Baldessari was most known for using found photography and appropriated images in his works. And his art was never boring, whether he was placing colorful dots over folks’ faces in photographs, or cremating his...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO