Aaron Rodgers has faced a great deal of backlash since he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and the star quarterback’s fiancee has apparently heard enough. Actress Shailene Woodley, Rodgers’ girlfriend, took to Instagram on Monday to defend the Green Bay Packers star against a report that claimed he went out for a cup of coffee when he should have been in quarantine. The Daily Mail published a photo on Monday night that claimed to show Rodgers violating NFL rules by leaving isolation. Woodley responded to the report with a vulgar rant on her Instagram story Tuesday.

