Three thoughts on the Utah Jazz’s 119-113 win over the Sacramento Kings from Salt Lake Tribune Jazz beat writer Andy Larsen. Man, Donovan Mitchell was good tonight: 36 points, eight rebounds, six assists, better defensive effort when he was on the floor. He played with energy, he played through injury, he played with the crowd. He attacked at the right times, and deferred at the right times. And even though it wasn’t his best shooting night, he still led the Jazz to a win.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO