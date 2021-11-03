CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Fall scores in first half, LAFC plays Whitecaps to 1-1 draw

By The Associated Press
Fresno Bee
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMamadou Fall scored in first-half stoppage time and LAFC played the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night. The result means the Portland...

www.fresnobee.com

Comments / 0

Related
angelsonparade.com

Still alive, barely: LAFC 1, Vancouver Whitecaps 1

There were plenty of scenarios coming into the match, but one constant remained. LAFC had to win. In a six pointer against the Vancouver Whitecaps, and a spot in the postseason on the line, the black and gold needed the win at home if they wanted to keep control of their destiny heading into Decision Day. Despite not getting the win, they were able to avoid the loss, finishing the match in a somewhat disappointing, 1-1 draw.
MLS
lafc.com

MLS Recap | LAFC 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps 11/2/21

Despite a second-half surge, the Vancouver Whitecaps held LAFC to a 1-1 draw at Banc of California Stadium Tuesday evening. LAFC have kept their 2021 Audi MLS Playoff hopes alive with a point at home while Vancouver will have to wait until Decision Day on Sunday, November 7 to find out if they will clinch a berth in the postseason. The Whitecaps would have clinched with three points on the night, but a draw pushes everything to the final matchday of the season for both sides. Going into Decision Day, the Whitecaps will only need a point to clinch a playoff spot whereas LAFC is in must-win territory.
MLS
sportstalkline.com

Whitecaps At LAFC Get A Valuable Point On The Road In A 1-1 Draw

The Whitecaps at LAFC was able to score first and hold on to leave LA with an important point. It moves Vanni Sartini and Vancouver one step closer to the MLS Playoffs. A win and they were in but the home side had other thoughts as they were looking to keep their own playoff hopes alive.
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
chatsports.com

Preview: Whitecaps Vs. LAFC

The Vancouver Whitecaps can clinch a playoff spot with a win against LAFC on Tuesday. The problem is, that’s going to be really hard. It may seem an odd thing to say about a team that is currently 9th with 44 points but LAFC are remarkably good. They have spent the whole season dramatically out chancing and out possessing their opponents. They average a huge 1.72 expected goals per game (Vancouver’s season total is 1.19, 1.23 since Sartini took over). They give up an average of 1.06 expected goals against (Vancouver’s average is 1.
MLS
daltigers.ca

Tigers draw Capers 1-1 on senior night

The AUS women's soccer season finale concluded on Saturday night at Wickwire Field with a 1-1 draw between the Dalhousie Tigers and visiting Cape Breton Capers. Coming into the game both Cape Breton and Dalhousie had clinched a playoff spot but final positions in the standings had yet to be decided.
SOCCER
lafc.com

LAFC Bingo | LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps 11/2/21

Join us live in the app to play LAFC Bingo presented by Party Beer Co. This week's grand prize - $50 Party Beer Co gift card + Jesús Murillo signed jersey. To access Bingo, visit the LAFC app and the 'Virtual Tailgate' in the main menu.
MLS
texasstars.com

Stars Strike First but Fall 4-1 in Colorado

LOVELAND, Colorado – The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL’s Dallas Stars, fell 4-1 to the Colorado Eagles on Wednesday night. The Stars struck first with a goal from Riley Tufte but four unanswered goals gave Colorado the series sweep. In the first period at 10:44, Texas...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mamadou Fall
Person
Carlos Vela
newsdakota.com

Jimmies and Tigers Battle to 1-1 Draw

JAMESTOWN, ND. (jimmiepride.com) -For the third time this season, the University of Jamestown men’s soccer team played to a double-overtime draw. Wednesday’s match against Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) University ended 1-1 after 110 minutes at the Jimmie Turf Field. Jamestown, 6-7-3 overall and 4-4-2 in the GPAC, has qualified for the...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Tacoma News Tribune

Neymar scores 2 as PSG holds on for 3-2 win, Lille draws 1-1

Neymar scored twice as runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain held on to win 3-2 at struggling Bordeaux after conceding late goals on Saturday. After Kylian Mbappe made it 3-0 after 63 minutes, Bordeaux fought back to threaten a draw. Honduras striker Alberth Elis pounced in the 77th and a slick goal from striker M’Baye Niang, after swapping passes twice with veteran forward Jimmy Briand, made it 3-2 entering injury time.
SOCCER
Fresno Bee

Whitecaps tie Sounders 1-1 for 1st playoff spot since 2017

Ryan Gauld pulled Vancouver even with a header in the 20th minute and the Whitecaps tied the Seattle Sounders 1-1 on Sunday night to earn a playoff spot on the final day of the regular season. Vancouver (12-9-13) reached the postseason for the first time since 2017. The Whitecaps finished...
MLS
6abc

Philadelphia Union, NYCFC play to 1-1 draw

NYCFC (14-11-9, 51 points) is also going to compete in the playoffs as it finished with the No. 4 seed. The game was a tight defensive battle through the first 20 minutes as neither team had a strong scoring opportunity. NYCFC was then reduced to 10 players when Gedion Zelalem...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lafc#The Vancouver Whitecaps#The Portland Timbers
soundersfc.com

MATCH RECAP: Sounders FC finishes second in West with 1-1 draw at Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Seattle Sounders FC (17-8-9, 60 points) battled Vancouver Whitecaps FC (12-9-13, 49 points) to a 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon at BC Place in downtown Vancouver. Since Decision Day was implemented in 2015, Seattle closed its regular season away from home for the first time, securing the Cascadia Cup in the process. With seven points against both Vancouver and Portland on the season, Sounders FC retains the regional title as the top team in the Pacific Northwest. Sunday’s match also held major implications for the 2021 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, as Brian Schmetzer’s side finishes the campaign in second place, securing a first-round matchup with Real Salt Lake, who earned a playoff berth at the death by scoring a 95th-minute winner at Sporting Kansas City. Postseason dates, kickoff times and broadcast details are being announced by MLS in the coming days.
MLS
MyNorthwest.com

Sounders tie Whitecaps 1-1, settle for 2nd in Western Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ryan Gauld pulled Vancouver even with a header in the 20th minute and the Whitecaps tied the Seattle Sounders 1-1 on Sunday night to earn a playoff spot on the final day of the regular season. Sounders 1, Whitecaps 1: Box score. Vancouver (12-9-13) reached...
MLS
Birmingham Star

Union, New York City FC play to 1-1 draw

NYCFC (14-11-9, 51 points) is also going to compete in the playoffs as it finished with the No. 4 seed. The game was a tight defensive battle through the first 20 minutes as neither team had a strong scoring opportunity. NYCFC was then reduced to 10 players when Gedion Zelalem...
MLS
HeraldNet

Sounders, Whitecaps tie 1-1 in season finale

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Ryan Gauld pulled Vancouver even with a header in the 20th minute and the Whitecaps tied the Seattle Sounders 1-1 on Sunday night to earn a playoff spot on the final day of the regular season. Vancouver (12-9-13) reached the postseason for the first time since...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Revolution Sign Gustavo Bou To Two-Year Contract Extension

FOXBORO (CBS) — “La Pantera” will be roaming the pitch for the Revolution through 2023. New England has signed Gustavo Bou to a two-year contract extension, the club announced Tuesday. The Argentinian tallied 15 goals and nine assists for New England in 2021, with his combined goals and assists total tied for fourth in MLS this season. The league’s Player of the Month for July, Bou’s 15 goals finished tied for ninth in the MLS Golden Boot race. “I’m very happy to continue being part of this club,” Bou said through a translator on Tuesday. “They welcomed me and supported me from...
MLS
wwuvikings.com

Vikings and Falcons Play to 1-1 Draw in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. – In a battle of the top two teams in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference standings, not even 110 minutes could settle the score between rivals Western Washington University and Seattle Pacific University. The Vikings and No. 18 Falcons played to a 1-1 draw, with each team scoring...
SEATTLE, WA
Fresno Bee

Edwards leads Minnesota against Los Angeles after 48-point showing

Minnesota Timberwolves (3-7, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-5, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Los Angeles Lakers after Anthony Edwards scored 48 points in the Timberwolves' 123-110 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Los Angeles went 41-30 overall and 25-17 in...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy