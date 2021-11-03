"This is definitely not a concession speech." India Walton not conceding mayoral race just yet

BUFFALO (WBEN) - While some predicted it would take considerable time to tabulate the votes and announce a winner in the race for Buffalo mayor, it certainly appears Byron Brown's write-in campaign is well on its way to victory for an unprecedented fifth term over Democratic nominee India Walton.

Of course, the results are unofficial and will remain unofficial until the Erie County Board of Elections can sift through the write-in ballots, but it's fair to assume a vast majority of write-in ballots will simply add to Brown's lead.

Walton, who defeated Brown in the Democratic Primary back in June, spoke twice in front of cameras Tuesday night - briefly at Democrat headquarters around 9:30 p.m., and then later at her own headquarters around 10:30 p.m.

"Buffalo is a Democratic city, and what we have seen is my opponent actively cooperating and colluding with Republicans and dark money to defeat a person who was going to be a champion for the little guy," said Walton. "I'm not ashamed of any of the work that we've done; I look forward to continuing to work with the citizens of Buffalo, the working class people, those who've gone unseen and unheard for far too long, and I think that at the end of all of this, when the dust settles, we'll continue to make progress and we'll continue to reduce poverty and make sure that we shine a bright light on those who live in the shadows for far too long."

Walton was asked what's next for her, and while she noted that she hasn't given that question much thought, her appearance before the media was not a concession speech.

"I haven't thought of a contingency," she said. "This is definitely not a concession speech, but what I can guarantee you is that I will continue to fight for everyday Buffalonians who are struggling to make ends meet and live a quality life, and I am going to continue to work with sitting electeds and cross-sector coalitions to build a safe and healthy Buffalo that we all need and deserve."

After her speech, media was told Walton would not be making another appearance for the remainder of the evening.