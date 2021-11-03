CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Water is the biggest driver of infectious disease outbreaks, study says

By HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 9 days ago

Contaminated water is the leading cause of large-scale outbreaks of infectious diseases that can be transmitted from animals to people, researchers say.

These health threats are called zoonotic infectious diseases, and recent outbreaks include COVID-19 and Ebola.

"In the age of COVID-19, it is understandable that many people may not realize how many outbreaks of other infectious diseases are caused by complex, intertwined ecological and socioeconomic conditions," said lead author Patrick Stephens, an associate research professor at the University of Georgia's Odum School of Ecology in Athens.

His team analyzed 4,400 zoonotic disease outbreaks worldwide since 1974.

They identified the 100 largest, all of which infected thousands to hundreds of thousands of people. These were compared with 200 outbreaks that included 43 or fewer cases.

Water contamination was the most common cause of large outbreaks and the second most common cause of smaller ones. Examples of these water-associated diseases include hepatitis E, typhoid and dysentery.

In addition to water contamination, large outbreaks were most often caused by unusual weather patterns, changes in the abundance of disease carriers such as mosquitoes and ticks, and sewage management.

Large outbreaks were also much more likely to be caused by viral pathogens such as SARS coronavirus -- the same group of pathogens that cause COVID-19 -- influenza virus and Japanese encephalitis virus.

Smaller outbreaks were associated with food contamination, local livestock production and human-animal contact.

The researchers also found that large outbreaks tended to be caused by a greater variety of factors than small outbreaks, according to findings recently published in the journal Philosophical Transactions B.

"We know that factors like exposure to wild mammals, habitat disruption, international trade and travel and contact with contaminated food and water are important considerations," Stephens said in a university news release.

"Our research was designed to understand what proportion of outbreaks various drivers contributed to. To our knowledge, this study is the first to do so for a global sample of outbreaks of many diseases," Stephens said.

Stephens said much work remains to understand how large-scale infectious disease outbreaks can be prevented and controlled.

"Perhaps two-thirds of future infectious disease outbreaks are expected to be caused by zoonotic pathogens, and the number of these diseases is growing worldwide," he said. "Our research is an extremely important first step to better understand global variation in the drivers of outbreaks."

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on zoonotic diseases.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease Outbreaks#Contaminated Water#Infectious Diseases#Odum School Of Ecology#Japanese
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID pneumonia: Most common symptoms to watch out for

COVID infection is linked to a range of different complications, one of the most common is pneumonia. This respiratory infection occurs when there is an inflammation in the air sacs present in one or both of your lungs. COVID pneumonia. Pneumonia can be caused by bacteria, fungi, and viruses, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

U.S. Surgeon General: Americans could get to the point where they "learn to live with" COVID-19

COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Infectious Disease
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

What the end of the Covid-19 pandemic could look like

Covid-19 is here to stay. It’s highly unlikely that the United States, let alone the world, will be able to completely eliminate the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. But there will come a day when it’s no longer a pandemic, when cases are no longer out of control and hospitals aren’t at great risk of overflowing with patients. Many experts predict the spread of coronavirus will look and feel more like seasonal influenza.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Drinking Habit May Actually Prevent Heart Disease, New Study Says

There's no doubt that making sure you don't drink too much is a good idea, considering alcohol can ruin your health in various ways. However, it turns out that cutting out alcohol completely might not be the best move either. That's because a study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology (via EurekAlert!) has found that consuming a moderate amount of alcohol might actually help prevent heart disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

FDA continues to investigate outbreaks linked to water, seafood, onions and an unknown source

The Food and Drug Administration is currently investigating four foodborne illness outbreaks. Traceback work is underway in three of the outbreaks. On-site inspections and sample testing has been initiated in all four outbreaks according to information reported Wednesday by the FDA. The table below shows ongoing outbreak investigations being managed...
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

Never Do This on a Plane, Infectious Disease Doctor Warns

With COVID in retreat again around the country, the pent-up demand for travel is sending Americans to airports in droves, more than ready to make up for all that lost time in quarantine. But while so many passengers are eager to travel again, many are still concerned about the potential for exposure to the virus while they're in the air. So, how risky is flying really? To find out, we consulted an infectious disease doctor, who told us how to stay safe on a plane.
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Contaminated Water Indicated in 40% of Major Zoonotic Disease Outbreaks

Analyzing the 100 largest zoonotic disease outbreaks, investigators found the most significant drivers to be water contamination, sewage management, weather conditions, and change in vector abundance. What do the 100 largest zoonotic disease outbreaks all have in common?. A recent study published in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B...
SCIENCE
Best Life

The Worst Thing You're Touching at the Airport, Infectious Disease Doc Warns

Pent-up demand for travel has sent Americans streaming through airports in droves. And while the air in the cabins of airplanes in flight is heavily filtered and generally considered safe, airports themselves can pose more of a danger to travelers, given the crowded, indoor environment. But you can keep yourself safer as you flow through busy terminals if you know where danger is most likely to lurk. Read on for some of the most germ-ridden airport surfaces and how to protect yourself better, according to Thomas Russo, MD, a professor and chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo.
TRAVEL
fox10phoenix.com

Cell process may explain why COVID-19 variants are more infectious, NIH study shows

BETHESDA, Md. - Scientists at the National Institutes of Health said they have gained new insight into the COVID-19 alpha and delta variants, possibly explaining why the mutations are more transmissible and infectious than the original strain. Their study and findings were published online in the Proceedings of the National...
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Study Suggests Improved Screening Strategies for Fabry Disease

Early diagnosis of Fabry disease is essential and that since symptoms depend on the type of disease and sex and age of the patient, a high-risk screening system should account for the age of the target population, the researchers said. A recent study suggested improved strategies to screen for Fabry...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
212K+
Followers
44K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy